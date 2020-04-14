Temperatures can be measured and averaged over large areas of the face. For the purpose of fever detection, the inner area of the eye along with ear holes provide the best readings.

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company and global leader in digital imaging technology, is pleased to introduce its latest family of LWIR cameras, the Calibir™ GXM series. Using Teledyne DALSA’s own VGA 17um microbolometer technology, Calibir GXM cameras offer exceptional infrared imaging performance, with great sensitivity, outstanding dynamic range for wide temperature coverage, and factory-calibrated radiometric performance. Calibir delivers accurate, repeatable results for critical applications like detecting elevated skin temperature in fever screening.



“As a key component in a well-designed thermal imaging system, the new GXM640 can aid in the detection of elevated skin temperature and fever screening. Its small form factor and architecture allows integrators to select from more than ten lens options and a wide range of output solutions,” commented Jean Brunelle, Product Manager for the Calibir series. “In addition to its efficacy for health care, the Calibir GXM series will benefit many other industrial monitoring applications requiring radiometric measurement such as welding, sintering, baking, smelting and firefighting.”

The Calibir GXM640 features both shutter and shutterless operation and rapid image output on power up while delivering uniform response over the entire operating temperature range. This makes the Calibir GXM640 ideal for thermal imaging applications requiring uninterrupted image acquisition. Teledyne DALSA’s own microbolometer offers improved Noise Equivalent Temperature Difference (NETD) and the updated calibration includes customized gain correction on a per lens basis to offer even better image performance and response uniformity. These new and higher performing models will be useful for machine vision, where synchronization is required in an active inspection system, and in defense and security applications requiring low NETD and networked cameras.



For more detailed information about the Calibir GXM series visit the website. For high quality images, please visit our online media kit .

Teledyne DALSA is part of the Teledyne Imaging group and a world leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for the machine vision market. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including semiconductor, solar cell, flat panel display, electronics, automotive, medical, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/mv .

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

