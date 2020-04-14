SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the annual shareholders’ meeting of 17 May 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 3 to 9 April 2020

Issuer : COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

LEI : 549300SOSI58J6VIW052

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN : FR 0000121261)

Full details of the programme disclosed on 7 January 2020

Purchases effected during the period:

1







Trading days 2







Numbers of shares purchased (*) 3







Weighted average unit prices of transactions

(in €) 4







Amounts

(in €) 5







Purpose of redemption 6







Market



03/04/20



NONE - - - -



06/04/20



NONE - - - -



07/04/20



NONE - - - -



08/04/20



NONE - - - -



09/04/20



0



0



0



Annulation



OTC Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)



0



0



0 -



-

(*) Shares purchased through a derivative instrument are included. Are excluded transactions carried out in connection with the execution of a contract to increase share market liquidity.

Attachment