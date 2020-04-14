LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”), announced the continued expansion of its high yield & distressed credit sales business that began with the hiring of its Head of Global Credit, Tim Sullivan in September 2019. Imperial Capital’s strategic expansion of the Credit Sales Group includes the hiring of Wall Street veterans Peter Parent and Andrew Brummer who join as Managing Directors based in the New York area.



“We are pleased to hire these seasoned professionals,” said Tim Sullivan, Imperial’s Head of Global Credit. “The quality of their experience, market credibility and relationships is terrific, and they are exactly the kind of colleagues we want here at Imperial.”

Peter Parent joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director in the Credit Sales and Trading Group, where his focus will be on High Yield/Distressed Sales. Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Mr. Parent was Head of High Yield Sales at Guggenheim Securities, and Head of US Credit Sales at Nomura Securities International. Having begun his career in trading, Mr. Parent has experienced many of the cyclical swings in the corporate credit markets in the US. Peter earned a Bachelor of Arts from The University of California, Santa Barbara.

Andy Brummer joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director in the Credit Sales and Trading Group specifically in High Yield/Distressed Sales. Mr. Brummer joins Imperial Capital from BMO Capital Markets where he was a Managing Director in Leveraged Finance Sales. Prior to BMO, Andy worked in Leveraged Finance sales for over 20 years primarily with Guggenheim Securities, LLC and BNP Capital Markets. Mr. Brummer began his career in High Yield Research at Lehman Brothers and Chase Securities, Inc. Andy earned an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts from Colgate University.

About Imperial Capital, LLC



Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com .

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:

Mark Martis

+1 310 246 3674

mmartis@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.