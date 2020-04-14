TORONTO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX.V: PEEK) (OTCQB: PKSLF) (the “Company” or “Peeks”) is pleased to announce the launch of its new streaming service Mii.TV.

Mii.TV is a livestreaming service that allows individuals to socially interact and transact while physically isolated. Mii.TV allows its users to run a home based live streaming service and make money via paid subscriptions and ultimately sharing in advertising revenue. The COVID-19 crisis has unfortunately forced billions of people globally, to self isolate at home. Fortunately, Peeks has had the luxury of virtualizing its entire operation and continues to operate at 100% of its productivity levels. Unfortunately, a huge percentage of individuals who are self isolated are unable to work or socially interact. This is causing hardship and anxiety for billions of people globally.

“Peeks is proud to provide a platform for all of the individuals and organizations that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We feel it is of the utmost importance to provide outlets for social and community interaction in these unprecedented times and ease the burden of self isolation.” states Mark Itwaru, CEO and Chairman. “As the global effects of the COVID-19 virus evolve we are firmly committed to the health and safety of our staff their families and our community.”

Mii.TV has applications for online education, religious congregations, online home business and social interaction. The service is live online at www.mii.tv and is available for download in both the Android and Apple iOS Appstores.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.