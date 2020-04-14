BOCA RATON, Fla., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Medical, a privately-held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture and pre-commercialization of innovative wireless, injectable electroceutical device solutions for urological conditions, today announced that it will host a webinar entitled “The Protect PNS for OAB: A Wireless Uro-Stimulation Injectable Technology,” on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 5pm Eastern Time.



Stephen Deitsch, CEO of Micron Medical, will join Larry Sirls, MD, and Ken Peters, MD, both from Beaumont Health, to discuss Micron Medical's wireless uro-stimulation injectable technology and the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need to treat patients with over-active bladder syndrome (OAB).

The Protect PNS for OAB is an investigational device based on wireless neuromodulation technology and is implanted using a minimally invasive procedure percutaneously through a needle. This technology includes a small injectable device, called a stimulator, and an external transmitter for power that is a fabric antenna placed in clothing. The Protect PNS provides therapy for the relief of OAB symptoms by delivering small controlled electrical pulses to the tibial nerve that travel to the sacral nerve plexus, the group of nerves near the pelvis that control bladder function.

Webinar Registration: Date: Wednesday, April 29th Time: 5pm Eastern Time Webinar: https://lifescipartners.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_09ayxjrASEWtN3NjZ4Bk-g

Larry Sirls, MD graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School and completed urology residency training at Henry Ford Hospital. He completed specialty fellowship training in Male and Female Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery, Urodynamics, Female Urology, and Neurourology at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Los Angeles. He returned to Detroit in 1993 and has practiced exclusively at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak since 1996. Dr. Sirls is the Director of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak, is a Professor at the Oakland University William Beaumont Medical School and is the Primary Investigator for the Beaumont Site of the National Institutes of Health Urinary Incontinence Treatment Network, one of only 9 centers in the country selected to perform research on treatment options for urinary incontinence. His areas of interest include reconstructive urology, male and female incontinence and voiding difficulty. He is widely published and is a national thought leader in the evaluation and treatment of male and female pelvic floor disorders. He travels to Sub-Saharan Africa yearly to perform complicated fistula and other reconstructive procedures.

Kenneth Peters, MD, is Chair of Urology at Beaumont Health System in Royal Oak, Michigan, and Medical Director of the Beaumont Women’s Urology Center in Royal Oak, a unique multidisciplinary center dedicated to women with chronic pelvic pain and voiding dysfunction. Dr. Peters is also Professor and Chair of Urology at the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Rochester, Michigan. He graduated with honors from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. Dr. Peters subsequently completed his training in surgery and urology at William Beaumont Hospital, where he also completed a fellowship in female urology and urodynamics. A specialist in the treatment of voiding dysfunction and female urology, Dr. Peters is a well-respected clinician, educator, and researcher. He is internationally known for his work on interstitial cystitis, neuromodulation for voiding dysfunction, nerve rerouting surgery to restore voiding in patients with spina bifida, and adult human stem cell injection for stress urinary incontinence. He has published over 100 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. He has twice won the Society for Urodynamics and Female Urology (SUFU) clinical research award. An active member of many professional organizations, Dr. Peters has served on the Research Council of the American Urological Association. At the 2012 annual meeting of the International Pelvic Pain Society, he was a keynote speaker on the management of chronic pelvic pain. He maintains a private practice in Royal Oak.

About Micron Medical

Micron Medical is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and pre-commercialization of wirelessly powered, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost-effective urological solutions that are easily incorporated into their daily lives. Micron’s goal is to evolve its patented, cutting-edge platform for neuromodulation to standard of care, increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the economic impact of urology care management. www.micronmed.com

Contacts

Gil Bao

Micron Medical Corporation

info@micronmed.com

888.691.0585