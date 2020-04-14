CAMP HILL, Pa., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2020 earnings results on Friday, May 8, 2020 prior to NYSE market open via newswire distribution and a posting on the company website at www.harsco.com . The Company will also host a quarterly conference call and webcast that morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Conference Call and Webcast Details for Investors and Financial Analysts

What: Harsco Corporation First Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Date: Friday, May 8, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in (US): (844) 467-8153

Dial-in (International): (270) 855-8732

Conference ID: 7929498

Listen-Only Mode and Archived Webcast: www.harsco.com



About Harsco Corporation



Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

Investor Contact

David Martin

717.612.5628

damartin@harsco.com Media Contact

Jay Cooney

717.730.3683

jcooney@harsco.com



