OTTAWA, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BTRU, Frankfurt: 5OGA) (the "Company" or "betterU") is pleased to announce that Positive Venture Group (“PVG”) an Ottawa based outsource finance firm has entered into the Company’s newly launched Software as a Service (“SaaS” or “Ready-To-Go”) program. PVG, one of betterU’s early beta clients, has been testing Ready-To-Go’s system and working with betterU to customize assessments for the accounting and finance sector.



This partnership has also now enabled betterU to assist PVG’s employees in managing COVID-19 pandemic pressures and over the months to come, betterU will be working to support effective skills development programs. betterU has already onboarded over 50 of PVG’s employees into Ready-To-Go and is working to support PVG for what they need today.

“It is important that all our clients know we are there to support them when they need it. Building a good partnership starts with understanding the challenges and working together to overcome them. COVID-19 has impacted all working families, employers and their clients, so we need to be supportive and willing to provide solutions to address the realities of the situation,” said Brad Loiselle, President / CEO betterU.

betterU has worked closely with Kaitlyn Buse, PVG’s Human Resource Manager to understand the structure, content and assessments that need to be in place to support the accounting and outsourced finance industry. betterU and PVG have since assembled multiple assessments for General Accounting, Accounts payable and receivable which received high reviews from PVG’s team. PVG is also now promoting betterU to their 75+ Corporate clients.

“Staying up-to date and keeping our employees informed is a priority for us at Positive. The biggest challenge was the over-communication in the news and online throughout the crisis. It takes time and effort to consolidate accurate information from reputable sources. Working with betterU changed that and while working on their SaaS program, the COVID-19 toolkit provided an all-in-one place that our employees can go to get up-to date information about the pandemic, including news updates, Health Canada information, and federal and provincial guidelines. My team was spending hours putting together information and guidelines on our new way of life – from how to be effective working from home to manage stress and anxiety during a pandemic. betterU’s app was already loaded with all of these tools, and more. I instantly had hours of my time back to focus on moving the business forward, while trusting that my employees were supported in every way possible.

The betterU team did everything – with almost no effort from us. They signed up our employees and provided the communication templates announcing the tool to our staff along with sign-up instructions. From there, when employees log in for the first time, they get an automatic tutorial that shows them how to use the application. betterU was able to get our employees up and running on the platform in just a few hours. We are looking forward to working closely with betterU in the weeks and months to come,” said Kaitlyn Buse, Positive Venture Group’s HR Manager.

Ready-To-Go, launched early 2020 and was developed to support corporate needs for delivering and managing effective skills development. The base program includes an assessment of an employee’s current skills, with up to 4 learning paths per month per employee, broken into microlearning programs to support and reinforce on-demand learning. Each month the employee is reassessed to determine their improvements in their skills gap and their learning path is adjusted accordingly. In addition, employers can use Ready-To-Go to support orientation programs, onboarding, policy and procedure updates and more customized solutions to meet their unique needs and challenges. “Our team has been working closely with our global education partners to build a solution that focuses on employee’s skills development rather than simply selling courses. With Ready-To-Go we are focused on providing only what an employee needs to support their corporate requirements. This approach creates better results, while saving money and time,” said Brad Loiselle, President, CEO betterU.

betterU is an education-to-employment technology company offering an end-to-end solution leveraging business intelligence to automate skilling, reskilling and upskilling for companies operating on domestic and global scales. If you are looking for support in regards to COVID-19, please visit https://readytogo.betteru.ca/ to download your free COVID-19 Resource Toolkit.

betterU has integrated into its platform the content, technology and support for tailored skills assessments, learning pathways and training modules from 100+ of the world’s leading online education providers. betterU’s eco-system includes detailed job, skill, employer, and educational profiles spanning 3,000+ standardized jobs. betterU’s integrated platform is the most efficient solution to address evolving skilling challenges for employers and employees through the employment lifecycle from entry level to executive. We don’t sell content, we help build better people.

https://positiveventuregroup.com/

Positive Venture Group is Canada’s market leader in providing complete outsourced finance services, virtual CFO services and executive consulting solutions. Since birth, we’ve been 100% focused on helping startups, high growth ventures, and established companies meet their financial obligations, while also preparing them to raise capital.

We thrive on the energy of the growth stage company culture, and are always looking for opportunities to work with emerging companies on a customized, on-demand basis.

