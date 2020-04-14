ATLANTA, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steady, a groundbreaking platform solely focused on advising and advocating for workers seeking stable income in America, is launching its biggest initiative yet to all members known as Steady Together. The initiative is focused on providing new programs to address the massive challenges facing tens of millions of American workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis that has had an overwhelmingly negative impact on the hourly and gig economies.
“Although Steady was founded on the singular mission of helping to improve the increasingly challenging lives of American workers, we could have never imagined the challenges that have been thrust upon millions of American workers in only a few short weeks,” said Steady Co-Founder and CEO Adam Roseman. “Our immediate response is to develop tangible relief and resources that give a growing base of Steady members a fighting chance to improve their financial lives in these trying times.”
Joining CEO Roseman is Shaquille O’Neal, NBA legend, businessman and Steady advisor, who is committed to getting the word out to as many of those impacted as possible. Concern for Steady Members who experienced median monthly income volatility of >30% even before the economic and health crisis began in March 2020, is quickly escalating and puts a large multitude of middle-income earners at risk of falling below the poverty line.
The four key components of Steady Together are:
“Steady is committed to addressing the massive pain points that our members are facing in today’s unprecedented time of severe financial, health and emotional trauma that millions of Americans are facing,” said Roseman.
Steady’s new job category for in-demand positions, additional working from home opportunities and expanded partnerships come on the heels of its recently released 2019 Gig Index Year in Review, revealing that the median Steady member earned $3,761 per month through work obtained through some of the country’s largest traditional and gig employers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, DoorDash, Uber, Instacart and Home Depot.
Steady is also working with various partners such as ResCare Workforce Services to bring its Steady Together Initiative to their clients and members who are experiencing financial challenges during the COVID-19 crisis.
Steady will be formally announcing Steady Together in a special live event featuring Adam Roseman and Shaquille O’Neal on Instagram Live on April 16 at 1:30pm EDT (10:30 am PDT). To view this event, please visit https://www.instagram.com/thesteadyapp/.
About Steady
Launched in 2018, Steady puts tools into the hands of American workers to help them solve their increasing income challenges caused by wages not keeping up with costs of living, the reduction of available work hours at employers due to their driving efficiencies, and future job loss due to automation. Steady makes it easier than ever for workers to fill their income gaps, gain insights into their income, and improve their overall financial well-being. To date, the Steady app has been downloaded more than 2.3 million times.
