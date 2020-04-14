WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (TSX Venture: PEO) (“People Corporation” or the “Company”), announces today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended February 29, 2020 on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. ET.



People Corporation will host a conference call on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Laurie Goldberg, Executive Chairman & CEO and Dennis Stewner, CFO & COO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: April 27, 2020 | Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-in: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546

Replay Dial-in: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

(Available for 2 weeks – Expiring May 11, 2020)

Conference ID: 10289136

Playback #: 289136

Listen to webcast: event.on24.com

About People Corporation

People Corporation ( https://www.peoplecorporation.com ) is a national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource services. The Company has offices across Canada, each led by a team of experts and backed by the resources of a national company that is traded on the TSX-V. The Company’s industry experts provide uniquely valuable insight while customizing an innovative suite of services to the specific needs of its clients. Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting People Corporation’s expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line. Further information is available at www.peoplecorporation.com .

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Jonathan Ross, CFA

Investor Relations – People Corporation

(416) 283-0178

jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com