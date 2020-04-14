Boca Raton, Florida, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), an owner and manager of multiple esports teams, host of online tournaments and franchisor of esports gaming centers, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed public offering of its shares and warrants. In connection with the public offering, Simplicity Esports will apply to uplist its common stock and warrants from the OTCQB tier of the OTC Market Group, Inc. to the NYSE American. The approval of the listing on the NYSE American is a condition to the closing of the proposed public offering. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.



ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., will be acting as lead manager for the proposed public offering.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates as a franchisor of Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

