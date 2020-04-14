Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beverage Processing Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Beverage Processing Equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period, to reach US$14.590 billion in 2025 from US$9.788 billion in 2019.



The foundation of the food and beverage industry depends on the equipment used from handling, preparing, cooking, storing, till packaging of food. Various works are involved from washing, separating, baking, separating, mixing, freezing, sealing, etc. Therefore high efficiency is required to carry out these activities as the whole demand for food and beverages depends on it. The thirst for commercial beverage continues to grow - soft drinks, juices, bottled waters, coffee, tea, beer, wines, etc. thus growing the demand for the beverage processing market. Improved standard of living is increasing the demand for healthy beverages with low fat, low cholesterol, low sugar, and new flavors. The beverage processing equipment market is segmented into type and application. According to type by Brewery, Carbonation, Filtration, Blenders & Mixers, and others. Segmented by application in Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic.



Market Drivers



The increasing demand for food with an increase in population, high demand from companies for the equipment to meet large demand, high disposable income are the factors boosting the beverage processing equipment market. The beverage processing companies are focusing on expansion, new launches and develop technologically advance beverage processing equipment. Beverage processing equipment varies in sizes, features, and specifications depending on the type of beverage. The Increasing consumer demand, large demand for healthy food, rising need for productivity in the food & beverages, and government initiatives towards the food promotion these are the factors which will drive the market for beverages processing equipment market. Market players are investing heavily in diversifying their product portfolio in order to expand their reach. For example, in February 2019, Alfa Laval introduced twin screw pump, which was added to the company's hygienic pump portfolio for use in dairy, food, and personal care industries. This launch aimed at simplifying the operation and lead to a reduction in the cost.



Global Beverage Processing Equipment market - Geographical Outlook



Geographically, the global beverage processing equipment market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The report also analyses major countries across these regions with complete analysis and forecast along with prevailing market trends and opportunities which each of these countries present for the manufacturers. The global beverage processing equipment market is growing significantly in North America and Europe due to changing lifestyles, increasing demand for healthy beverages. Asia Pacific to also see rise in growth of beverage processing equipment market due rising disposable income and changing lifestyle.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Brewery

5.3. Carbonation

5.4. Filtration

5.5. Blenders & Mixers

5.6. Others



6. Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Alcoholic

6.3. Non-Alcoholic



7. Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market Analysis, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Type, US$ billion, 2019-2025

7.2.2. North America Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Application, US$ billion, 2019-2025

7.2.3. North America Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Country, US$ billion, 2019-2025

7.2.3.1. USA

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. South America Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Type, US$ billion, 2019-2025

7.3.2. South America Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Application, US$ billion, 2019-2025

7.3.3. South America Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Country, US$ billion, 2019-2025

7.3.3.1. Brazil

7.3.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Europe Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Type, US$ billion, 2019-2025

7.4.2. Europe Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Application, US$ billion, 2019-2025

7.4.3. Europe Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Country, US$ billion, 2019-2025

7.4.3.1. Germany

7.4.3.2. France

7.4.3.3. United Kingdom

7.4.3.4. Spain

7.4.3.5. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Middle East and Africa Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Type, US$ billion, 2019-2025

7.5.2. Middle East and Africa Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Application, US$ billion, 2019-2025

7.5.3. Middle East and Africa Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Country, US$ billion, 2019-2025

7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3.2. Israel

7.5.3.3. UAE

7.5.3.4. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Asia Pacific Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Type, US$ billion, 2019-2025

7.6.2. Asia Pacific Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Application, US$ billion, 2019-2025

7.6.3. Asia Pacific Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Country, US$ billion, 2019-2025

7.6.3.1. China

7.6.3.2. Japan

7.6.3.3. South Korea

7.6.3.4. India

7.6.3.5. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Triangle Process Equipment

9.2. Alfa Laval

9.3. Lee Industries

9.4. Krones AG

9.5. Tetra Pak International S.A.

9.6. JBT

9.7. Pentair plc

9.8. KHS Group

9.9. ADMIX INC.

9.10. Central States Industrial



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r6waxg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900