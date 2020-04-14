Vernon Hills, IL, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Clinics of America (LCA) – Northern IL, part of the world’s largest network of professional urgent care head lice treatment centers, announced they are launching a program in collaboration with the national office titled ‘Frontline Heroes,’ in response to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The program focuses on healthcare workers, first responders, and other ‘frontline’ workers and their families, but also includes special support for all families in the Vernon Hills and Spring Grove areas.

As part of this program, all healthcare, first responder, and other frontline workers and their families across the country will be able to get FREE telemedicine support and a FREE head lice topical product Quick Care Kit from Lice Clinics of America.

“Our community is going through a difficult time right now and we’re happy to put our resources to work where they’re needed,” said Erin Hawn, co-owner of LCA – Northern IL. “Head lice is always a big deal that causes a lot of stress and worries, but even more so when we feel trapped in our home. Lice don’t care if there’s a worldwide pandemic. By providing free lice care and other resources for the people on the frontlines of this crisis, they will be better prepared to help their kids and families at home and have one less thing to worry about.

The secret to LCA’s success is its revolutionary technology, the AirAllé, an FDA-cleared medical device proven to kill hatched lice and more than 99 percent of eggs in a single hour-long treatment using heated air.

One in four children under 13 years of age get head lice, and that number is growing as traditional over-the-counter lice treatments are increasingly ineffective. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology found that 98 percent of lice in the United States are now resistant to the pesticides these products use. The immune lice are often referred to as “super lice,” and families often fail multiple times to eliminate head lice on their own.

