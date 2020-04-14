Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market by Technology (Touch-Based and Touchless), Product (Sanitary Equipment, Touchless Biometric), Type (Online, Offline) Industry and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major drivers for the gesture recognition market's growth are increasing demand for connectivity in automotive industry, low technical complexity and advanced user experience and increasing digitization across several industries. Further, integration of multiple technologies with gesture control will create opportunities for gesture recognition market. The major restraint for the market is high power consumption by the gesture-enabled products. Complex framework for manufacturers pose a major challenge to this market.



The touchless sensing market is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion in 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 17.4%. Major drivers for touchless sensing market include increasing demand for contact-free sensing as well as hygiene issues and favorable programs deployed by the government. The escalating demand for touchless sensing technologies in smartphones, and touchless biometric solutions with upgraded tracking and controlling functionalities will create opportunities for touchless sensing market. The major restraint for the market is higher switchover cost coupled with user resistance. High cost involved in touchless sensing products pose a major challenge to this market.



Touch-based gesture recognition to hold largest share of gesture recognition market during forecast period



Touch-based gesture technologies allow a user to make certain gestures by touching a device itself or through a controller connected to the device. Such touch/device-based gestures can be seen in most of the smartphones available in the market - touchpad or a touch screen. The basic components involved in touch-based gesture recognition is a touchpad or touch screen. Gesture recognition is achieved by sensing physical contact on a conventional touchpad or touch screen. There are basically two types of touch-based gesture recognition technologies, i.e., multi-touch and motion gesture. Multi-touch gesture recognition technology is divided into resistive touch, capacitive touch, and optical camera-based touch.



Among all technologies, sensor-based technology to hold largest share of touchless sensing market during the forecast period



Sensors are devices that enable an electronic device to communicate with their surroundings. Two types of sensors are majorly being used in touchless sensing devices, namely, infrared sensors and capacitive sensors. Infrared sensors are capable of emitting and receiving waves in the form of heat. In the infrared spectrum, all objects emit some thermal radiations; these thermal radiations are not visible to a human eye but can be detected by an infrared sensor that will interpret thermal radiation. Motion detectors are used in sanitary equipment, such as touch-less faucets, touchless trash cans, and touch-less dispensers, where a sensor detects the motion around an object and hence, and accordingly switches on or off. The key manufacturers of infrared motion sensors are Orbis (US), EMX Inc. (US), and Wilcoxon Research (US).

Capacitive sensors use the electric property of capacitance that exists between two conductive surfaces within some reasonable proximity. Capacitive sensors are non-contact devices that are capable of high-resolution measurement of a position change of any conductive target. There is a slight variance when a capacitive sensor is used in a touch application and a touch-less application. The antenna that is present in a capacitive sensor, if large in size, becomes more sensitive, and hence it can work in touch-free applications, such as sanitary equipment (automatic faucets) and gesture recognition devices (tablets, mobile phones). Companies manufacturing capacitive sensors are Baluff (US), Lion Precision (US), Micro Epsilon (Germany), and EMX Inc. (US).



North America to hold largest share of gesture recognition market during forecast period



The North American gesture recognition and touchless sensing market has witnessed significant advancements in the past few years. It is always at the forefront in terms of the adoption of technology and associated services. The deployment of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies in the gaming and entertainment industries have accelerated the adoption of gesture recognition products and solutions in the region.



Favorable initiatives taken by the government in North America to strengthen regulatory activities and security operations have encouraged the growth of the touchless sensing market. Moreover, the demand for finger-scan biometric technologies for user authorization is expected to increase the demand for PC/network security applications.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Gesture Recognition Market

4.2 Market, by Technology

4.3 Market in APAC, by Industries and Country in 2020

4.4 Touchless Sensing Market in North America, by Product

4.5 Touchless Sensing Market, by Region



5 Market Dynamics: Gesture Recognition Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Gesture Recognition Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Connectivity in the Automotive Industry

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements Taking Place in Industries Such as Healthcare, Gaming, Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Automation

5.2.1.3 Low Technical Complexity and Enhanced User Experience

5.2.1.4 Increasing Digitization Across Several Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Power Consumption

5.2.2.2 Irrelevant Object Overlapping With 3D Gesture Recognition and Wrong Object Extraction

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Multiple Technologies With Gesture Control

5.2.3.2 Importance of Gesture Recognition in Virtual Reality (Vr)

5.2.3.3 Growing Smart Homes Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex Framework for Manufacturers

5.3 Market Dynamics: Touchless Sensing Market

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Contact-Free Sensing as Well as Hygiene Issues

5.3.1.2 Touchless Sensors Are Cost Effective as Compared to Touch Based Sensors

5.3.1.3 Favorable Programs Deployed by Government

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Higher Switch Over Price Coupled With User Resistance

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 the Escalating Demand for Touchless Sensing Technologies in Smartphones

5.3.3.2 Touchless Biometric Solutions With Upgraded Tracking and Controlling Functionalities

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Cost Involved in the Products

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Impact of Covid-19 on Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market



6 Gesture Recognition Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Touch-Based Gesture Recognition

6.2.1 Multi-Touch System

6.2.1.1 Multi-Touch System is Largely Used in Consumer Electronics Industry

6.2.2 Motion Gesture

6.2.2.1 Market for Motion Based Gesture System is Largely Driven by Gaming Industry

6.3 Touchless Gesture Recognition

6.3.1 Capacitive/Electric Field

6.3.1.1 Capacitive/Electric Field Technology is Largely Used in Smartphones and Tablets

6.3.2 Infrared Array

6.3.2.1 Infrared Array is a Heat Sensor Based Technology Which is Largely Used in Smartphones

6.3.3 Ultrasonic Technology

6.3.3.1 Ultrasonic Based Gesture Technology is Used to Capture Horizontal as Well as Vertical Motion

6.3.4 2D Camera-Based

6.3.4.1 2D Camera-Based Gesture Recognition is Largely Used in Consumer Electronics Industry

6.3.5 3D Vision Technologies

6.3.5.1 Stereoscopic

6.3.5.2 Structured Lighting

6.3.5.3 Time-Of-Flight Cameras

6.3.5.4 Laser Triangulation



7 Gesture Recognition Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Online Gesture Recognition

7.2.1 Due to Higher Rate of Recognition, Online Gesture Recognition Will Grow at a Higher Cagr

7.3 Offline Gesture Recognition

7.3.1 Offline Gesture Recognition is Driven by Growing Number of Smartphone Users



8 Gesture Recognition Market, by Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Increasing Driver Safety Regulations Will Drive the Market for Automotive Industry

8.3 Consumer Electronics

8.3.1 Smartphone

8.3.1.1 High Penetration of 3D Cameras in Smartphones Will Drive the Growth of Market for Smartphones

8.3.2 Laptop

8.3.2.1 Growing Digitization in Consumer Electronics Industry Will Surge the Demand for Gesture-Enabled Laptops

8.3.3 Tablet

8.3.3.1 Development of 3D Hand Gesture Technology in Tablets Will Create Growth Opportunities for Gesture-Enabled Tablet Market

8.3.4 Gaming Console

8.3.4.1 Transformation Towards Virtual Reality (Vr)-Based Gaming With Gesture Control Will Create Growth Opportunities for Gaming Console Market

8.3.5 Smart Tv

8.3.5.1 Improving Standard of Living of Consumers is Creating Growth Opportunities for Gesture Enabled Smart Tvs

8.3.6 Set-Top Box

8.3.6.1 Gesture Enabled Set-Top Box Can Be Integrated With Other Gesture Enabled Devices Such as Remote Control and Smartphones

8.3.7 Head-Mounted Display (Hmd)

8.3.7.1 Gesture Control Based Head Mounted Display (Hmd) is Largely Used in Automotive and Gaming Industry

8.3.8 Others

8.3.8.1 Growing Smart Homes Market Will Drive this Segment in the Market

8.4 Healthcare

8.4.1 Growing Hygiene Concerns Will Boost the Gesture Recognition Market for Healthcare Industry

8.5 Advertisement & Communication

8.5.1 Integration of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (Ar?Vr) With Gesture Recognition Will Create Opportunities for the Market

8.6 Defense

8.6.1 Gesture-Controlled Robots Are Largely Used in Defense Industry in Case of Terrorist Attacks

8.7 Others



9 Touchless Sensing Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Rfid Technology

9.2.1 Rfid Based Gesture Solutions Are Largely Used in Advertisement Industry

9.3 Camera-Based Technology

9.3.1 Growing Consumer Electronics Market Will Create Opportunities for Camera-Based Gesture Solutions

9.4 Sensors

9.4.1 Use of Sensors is Growing in Sanitary Equipment Market

9.5 Voice Assistance

9.5.1 Increasing Demand Foe Easy and Safe Operating Interface in Vehicles by Users Will Create Opportunities for Market in Automotive Industry

9.6 Others



10 Touchless Sensing Market, by Product

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Touchless Sanitary Equipment Market

10.3 Touchless Biometric Equipment Market



11 Touchless Sensing Market, by Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Consumer Electronics

11.2.1 Growing Number of Smartphone Users Across the Globe Will Boost the Market for Consumer Electronics Industry

11.3 Government

11.3.1 Deployment of Touchless Biometric Solutions in Increasing in Government Sector

11.4 Finance & Banking

11.4.1 Increasing Number of IoT-Based Medical Devices Will Boost the Market in Healthcare Industry

11.5 Healthcare

11.5.1 Increasing Number of IoT-Based Medical Devices Will Boost the Market in Healthcare Industry

11.6 Automotive

11.6.1 Increasing Popularity of Connected Devices Will Boost the Voice Assistance Based Market

11.7 Others



12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 APAC

12.5 Rest of the World



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market

13.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

13.3.1 Product Developments

13.3.2 Expansion

13.3.3 Contract

13.3.4 Collaboration

13.3.5 Partnership

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Innovators

13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profile

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Microsoft

14.1.2 Microchip Technology Inc.

14.1.3 Apple Inc.

14.1.4 Google Inc.

14.1.5 Sony Depthsensing Solutions Sa/Nv

14.1.6 Infineon Technologies AG

14.1.7 Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

14.1.8 Irisguard

14.1.9 Cognitec Systems GmbH

14.1.10 Gesturetek

14.2 Other Important Players

14.2.1 Pmdtechnologies AG

14.2.2 Pointgrab Inc.

14.2.3 XYZ Interactive

14.2.4 Elliptic Laboratories A/S

14.2.5 Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

14.3 Key Innovators

14.3.1 Ultraleap

14.3.2 German Auto Labs Gal GmbH

14.3.3 Iproov Limited

14.3.4 Gesture Research

14.3.5 Oblong Industries, Inc



