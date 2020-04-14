Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 HOT TOPIC: Retailers' response to COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "COVID -19 HOT TOPIC: Retailers' response to COVID-19" report looks at how retailers have adjusted their operations in reaction to the pandemic. The report looks at the key themes including limited purchases of certain items, store closures and looking after staff.



Scope

Grocers have responded admirably, acting quickly to introduce new measures when their products are in high demand.

Many non-food retailers closed stores in advance of the government lockdown to protect the health of their staff and encourage social distancing.

Reasons to Buy

Use this research to understand how retailers are responding to the coronavirus crisis and what their priorities are.

Understand how grocers are responding and improving their brand image by supporting their staff and vulnerable people.

Understand how non-food retailers are stepping up to help at a time when demand for their products has fallen.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Summary of Retailers' Response to Covid-19

Key Themes in Retailers' Actions

Limiting Bulk Buying

Creating Temporary Jobs and Adapting Roles

Supporting Staff

Supporting the Vulnerable and Wider Community

Harnessing Production Capacity

Store Closures

Methodology

Technical Details

Companies Mentioned



H&M

Zara

LVMH

PrettyLittleThing

ASOS

Oliver Bonas

Missguided

Aldi

ASDA

Tesco

Sainsbury's

Boots

Co op

Lidl

M&S

John Lewis & Partners

Home Bargains

Halfords

In The Style

Brewdog

River Island

The Works

Debenhams

Topshop

Next

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7r9p8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900