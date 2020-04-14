New York, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Organic Fertilizers Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881486/?utm_source=GNW

Conventional method of farming is still preferred over the unconventional method. There have been several provisions made by the United States government in order to promote organic farming in the United States. In 2017, the US Department of Agriculture launched a program to certify farmland for the growers that are in the process of switching to organic. According to the Organic Trade Association, through the certification, farmers will be able to sell products for higher prices than conventionally-grown goods. However, the North American organic sector is relatively still immature. The organic imports in the United States were tracked as USD 1.65 billion in 2016. Higher dependence on imports for organic products, is a restraint to the organic fertilizer producers of the region.



Key Market Trends

Increase in Demand for Organic Food



The rise in demand for organic products is booming not only due to more conscientious consumers but also due to increasing incomes, along with improved farming practices that make organic yields more robust. The demand for organic extends from supermarket aisles to the multitude of farmer markets. According to the Organic Trade Association, approximately around 82% of US households purchase organic food. The sales value of certified organic products sold by farms has increased from USD 5.5 billion in 2014 to USD 7.55 billion in 2016.



According to the Organic Trade Association, fruits and vegetables account for close to 40% of all organic food sales. Around 14% of all fruits and vegetables purchased by consumers are organic and the demand continues to increase. Rapid expansion in consumer demand provides opportunities for US organic producers to enter high-value markets in the country.



Consumers in the region are willing to pay more, as they do not favour chemically-laden fruits and vegetables. Around 44% of consumers in the United States can pay an additional 20% for organic fresh vegetables in the country. The above factors has led to upsurge in the demand for organic fertilizers in the region.



United States to Dominate the North American Organic Fertilizer Market



The United States organic fertilizer market was valued at USD 515.5 million in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.5%, during the forecast period. There are around 300 organic strawberry growers in five distinct areas of the United States: Watsonville/Salinas, Santa Maria, Oxnard, Orange County/San Diego, and the Central Valley. The timing of the availability of N-fertilizer is critical for strawberry yield and fruit quality. Since 2015, there have been increasing incidences of nitrogen deficiency in organic strawberries. When the harvest season is extended, the demand for nitrogen occurs later in the season, which indicates that pre-plant cover crops or compost alone, might be inadequate to fulfill the plants demand thereby leading to increasing consumption of organic fertilizers in the country.



Competitive Landscape

The North American organic fertilizers market indicates a very highly fragmented market, with major companies accounting for only 18.7% of the market share, despite having diverse and increasing product portfolio. Companies operating in the market are mainly focused on developing the qualitative product and new technologies for improving product quality, in order to gain a larger share in the market.



- In July 2018, Actagro LLC initiated the construction of a new 11,000 sq. ft. Actagro Technology and Innovation Center (ATIC), at the company’s western manufacturing and corporate R&D site in Central California, which is scheduled to start operations by the end of 2019.

- In July 2018, Growth Products Ltd launched an organic, plant-based, non-clogging liquid fertilizer, Macorganics 4-3-2, which provides a maximum analysis of primary nutrients, including NPK for turf, food crops, and ornamentals, is ideal for supplemental feeding, and conveniently functions as both, a fertilizer and soil conditioner.



