DALLAS, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally-renowned Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is now bringing the art of churrasco directly to your door for the first time with the new Fogo To-Go menu, making it easier than ever to enjoy Fogo’s authentic Brazilian hospitality in the comfort of home. Fogo To-Go orders can be placed online at Fogo.com or by calling the restaurant directly, and each unique offering is available for contactless, curbside pick-up at Fogo locations nationwide or delivery by a Fogo team member. Fogo’s traditional catering menu is also available for family dinners large and small.
“With our current situation changing day by day, we know that many people are in need of fast, easily accessible and nutritious options when it comes to feeding families and friends,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chao. “We’ve been butchering meat every day in-restaurant for more than 40 years, and now for the first time, our guests can get those expertly-carved and butchered meats, as well as a la carte sides and desserts, either as curbside pick-up or delivery orders brought straight to their homes by our Fogo team members. Plus, due to recent school closures, many children are unable to access consistent meals. So to show continued support to the community, Fogo is donating 10 percent of sales from every Fogo To-Go, delivery and catering order to the nonprofit organization’s efforts to connect food-insecure children to healthy meals.”
For a limited time, Fogo de Chão is also offering free delivery on all Fogo To-Go orders of $50 or more. For more information about Fogo To-Go or to place an order, please call your call your local Fogo location or visit www.Fogo.com.
About Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meats over open flame, all of which are carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, there are currently 57 locations throughout Brazil, the United States, Mexico and the Middle East.
Fogo’s distinctive and authentic Brazilian dining experience begins with the seasonal Market Table and Feijoada Bar, which includes seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more. The restaurant features a variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted by gaucho chefs, plus seafood, desserts, signature cocktails and an award-winning wine list. In addition to the Full Churrasco Experience, Fogo offers its guests multiple ways to enjoy the experience at varying price points, including weekday lunch starting at $15, weekend Brazilian Brunch and a Bar Fogo menu that features smaller, sharable plates, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and happy hour.
For an inside look into the history and heritage of the gaucho culture, visit Fogo.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
