DALLAS, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally-renowned Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is now bringing the art of churrasco directly to your door for the first time with the new Fogo To-Go menu, making it easier than ever to enjoy Fogo’s authentic Brazilian hospitality in the comfort of home. Fogo To-Go orders can be placed online at Fogo.com or by calling the restaurant directly, and each unique offering is available for contactless, curbside pick-up at Fogo locations nationwide or delivery by a Fogo team member. Fogo’s traditional catering menu is also available for family dinners large and small.

Fogo’s new Fogo To-Go offerings include:

The Full Churrasco Home Experience : Bring the Fogo experience home with this all-in-one assortment of ready-to-grill meats – including Picanha (top sirloin), Fraldinha (bottom sirloin), chicken legs, lamb steak, and Brazilian sausage – plus a variety of Brazilian sides, Pao de Queijo (cheese bread) and the steakhouse’s iconic red and green service coasters. Guests can add a Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ribeye or Wagyu New York Strip a la carte, as well. This complete package starts at $95 and feeds six or more people.

: Bring the Fogo experience home with this all-in-one assortment of ready-to-grill meats – including Picanha (top sirloin), Fraldinha (bottom sirloin), chicken legs, lamb steak, and Brazilian sausage – plus a variety of Brazilian sides, Pao de Queijo (cheese bread) and the steakhouse’s iconic red and green service coasters. Guests can add a Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ribeye or Wagyu New York Strip a la carte, as well. This complete package starts at $95 and feeds six or more people. Date Night Grilling : A romantic meal for two, this date night package includes a choice of any two of Fogo’s ready-to-grill premium steaks or entrees – such as Ribeye, Filet Mignon or Atlantic Salmon – plus salads, fresh vegetables for cooking and Pao de Queijo to enjoy over a bottle of exclusive Fogo Tribute wine, as well as two signature desserts. This cook-at-home package starts at $98 and even includes heart-shaped red and green service coasters.

: A romantic meal for two, this date night package includes a choice of any two of Fogo’s ready-to-grill premium steaks or entrees – such as Ribeye, Filet Mignon or Atlantic Salmon – plus salads, fresh vegetables for cooking and Pao de Queijo to enjoy over a bottle of exclusive Fogo Tribute wine, as well as two signature desserts. This cook-at-home package starts at $98 and even includes heart-shaped red and green service coasters. Celebration Pack : Perfect for any special occasion, this fully cooked and ready-to-eat meal for four brings the celebration home with an assortment of Fogo’s most popular cuts (Picanha, Fraldinha and marinated chicken breast), Brazilian sides, salads, Pao de Queijo and signature Chocolate Brigadeiro cake. This complete package starts at $75, feeds four and even includes a pack of candles for the cake.

: Perfect for any special occasion, this fully cooked and ready-to-eat meal for four brings the celebration home with an assortment of Fogo’s most popular cuts (Picanha, Fraldinha and marinated chicken breast), Brazilian sides, salads, Pao de Queijo and signature Chocolate Brigadeiro cake. This complete package starts at $75, feeds four and even includes a pack of candles for the cake. Individual Churrasco & Bar Fogo Entrees : Featuring a choice of six- or 10-ounce servings of Fogo’s signature fire roasted meats, two sides and Pao de Queijo, these individual meals are a perfect solution for those in need of an easy lunch or dinner. In addition, guest can also choose from a selection of Bar Fogo items like the Picanha Burger.

: Featuring a choice of six- or 10-ounce servings of Fogo’s signature fire roasted meats, two sides and Pao de Queijo, these individual meals are a perfect solution for those in need of an easy lunch or dinner. In addition, guest can also choose from a selection of Bar Fogo items like the Picanha Burger. Butcher Shop : Launched in an effort to provide an additional resource to purchase expertly-cut and ready-to-grill meats, the new Freshly Carved by Fogo offering allows guests to order their favorite Fogo cuts like steaks, chicken, sausage, lamb chops, ribs, Atlantic salmon and even cold-water lobster tail or jumbo shrimp for pick-up or delivery.

: Launched in an effort to provide an additional resource to purchase expertly-cut and ready-to-grill meats, the new Freshly Carved by Fogo offering allows guests to order their favorite Fogo cuts like steaks, chicken, sausage, lamb chops, ribs, Atlantic salmon and even cold-water lobster tail or jumbo shrimp for pick-up or delivery. Fresh Produce & Grocery: In addition to ready-to-grill meat selections, Fogo is also offering fresh produce and pantry staples for delivery or curbside pick-up. From fresh fruits and vegetables like asparagus, mixed greens, bananas, pineapple and russet potatoes to milk, cream, butter, eggs and more, all are available to go.

“With our current situation changing day by day, we know that many people are in need of fast, easily accessible and nutritious options when it comes to feeding families and friends,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chao. “We’ve been butchering meat every day in-restaurant for more than 40 years, and now for the first time, our guests can get those expertly-carved and butchered meats, as well as a la carte sides and desserts, either as curbside pick-up or delivery orders brought straight to their homes by our Fogo team members. Plus, due to recent school closures, many children are unable to access consistent meals. So to show continued support to the community, Fogo is donating 10 percent of sales from every Fogo To-Go, delivery and catering order to the nonprofit organization’s efforts to connect food-insecure children to healthy meals.”

For a limited time, Fogo de Chão is also offering free delivery on all Fogo To-Go orders of $50 or more. For more information about Fogo To-Go or to place an order, please call your call your local Fogo location or visit www.Fogo.com .

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meats over open flame, all of which are carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, there are currently 57 locations throughout Brazil, the United States, Mexico and the Middle East.

Fogo’s distinctive and authentic Brazilian dining experience begins with the seasonal Market Table and Feijoada Bar, which includes seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more. The restaurant features a variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted by gaucho chefs, plus seafood, desserts, signature cocktails and an award-winning wine list. In addition to the Full Churrasco Experience, Fogo offers its guests multiple ways to enjoy the experience at varying price points, including weekday lunch starting at $15, weekend Brazilian Brunch and a Bar Fogo menu that features smaller, sharable plates, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and happy hour.

For an inside look into the history and heritage of the gaucho culture, visit Fogo.com, Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

