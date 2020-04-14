DAVIS, Calif., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, today announced that management will attend the SNN Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.



Pam Marrone, CEO and Founder of Marrone Bio Innovations, Jim Boyd, Chief Financial Officer and Kevin Hammill, Chief Commercial Officer will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and are scheduled to present as follows:

SNN Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference

Presenter: Pam Marrone, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Presentation Time: 4:20pm Eastern time (1:20pm Pacific time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34183

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude®, Pacesetter™, Zelto® Jet Oxide® and Jet Ag® and Zequanox®, with a breakthrough bioherbicide and biofumigant in the Company’s product pipeline. MBI’s Pro Farm Finland-based subsidiary employs a proprietary technology derived from wood waste to stimulate plant growth and improve plant health, resulting in improved yields and crop quality. Products include UBP™ 110, Foramin®, UBP™ Seed Treatment, Foramin® ST.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com . We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com , as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

