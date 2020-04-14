At the Annual General Meeting of Carlsberg A/S on 16 March 2020, the shareholders decided to reduce the Company’s share capital from DKK 3,051,136,120 to DKK 2,963,136,120 by cancelling 4,400,000 of the Company’s holding of B shares of DKK 20.
The share cancellation has now been registered with the Danish Business Authority and completed. After the share capital reduction, the number of shares, share capital and number of votes are as shown below.
|Number
of shares
|Share
capital (DKK)
|Number
of votes*
|A shares
|33,699,252
|673,985,040
|673,985,040
|B shares
|114,457,554
|2,289,151,080
|228,915,108
|Total
|148,156,806
|2,963,136,120
|902,900,148
* Each A share of DKK 20 carries 20 votes and each B share of DKK 20 carries two votes. Treasury shares are included in the table, but voting rights of treasury shares are suspended at general meetings.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217
For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.
Attachment
Carlsberg A/S
København V, DENMARK
21_14042020_Carlsberg share capital reductionFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: