At the Annual General Meeting of Carlsberg A/S on 16 March 2020, the shareholders decided to reduce the Company’s share capital from DKK 3,051,136,120 to DKK 2,963,136,120 by cancelling 4,400,000 of the Company’s holding of B shares of DKK 20.



The share cancellation has now been registered with the Danish Business Authority and completed. After the share capital reduction, the number of shares, share capital and number of votes are as shown below.

Number

of shares Share

capital (DKK) Number

of votes* A shares 33,699,252 673,985,040 673,985,040 B shares 114,457,554 2,289,151,080 228,915,108 Total 148,156,806 2,963,136,120 902,900,148

* Each A share of DKK 20 carries 20 votes and each B share of DKK 20 carries two votes. Treasury shares are included in the table, but voting rights of treasury shares are suspended at general meetings.





Contacts

Investor Relations:

Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221

Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232



Media Relations:

Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216

Anders Bering +45 4179 1217



For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.





Attachment