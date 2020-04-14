MINNEAPOLIS, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Frameworks ®, the leading provider of collaborative, cloud-based corporate, field, and lab information management enabling Profitable Engineering® for the construction and engineering services sector, today announced NOVA Services, Inc. has selected its Agile Frameworks’ MetaField® solution to automate and enhance its field reporting and lab operations.



Based in San Diego, CA, with another office in San Clemente, NOVA Services provides geotechnical engineering, construction materials engineering, materials testing and construction special inspection services. The firm offers these services to a variety of clients including municipalities, commercial and institutional developers.

“We’re still working through all of the capabilities of MetaField, but field reporting is where we started. That is our work product. It’s what we present to our clients and contractors,” said Dave Wozniak, Operations Manager for NOVA Services. “With MetaField we are producing a more professional-looking product that is easier to read—easier on our clients.”

MetaField is a subscription-based, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform from Agile Frameworks that automates complex workflows for greater productivity and profitability. It provides a single application to manage project specifications, schedule, dispatch, test, collect and assemble results to accurately deliver information to clients in real time.

James Parker, Principal Engineer, NOVA Services reviews reports on a daily basis and now he finds he can review an increased number of reports much more efficiently. “Our previous solution didn’t have a specific structure, so every report looked a bit different, and a field tech could submit a report without all of the required information,” said Parker. “The way MetaField is set up, reporting is more automated with information that is required. I don’t have to go back to the field tech to get the missing information. That saves me even more time as well as reduces my aggravation.”

“From data collection, to analysis, to final client reporting, engineering firms understand efficiency is key to remaining competitive in a fast-moving market,” said Bob Tuttle, Agile Frameworks CEO. “Leveraging MetaField, NOVA Services is able to fully automate its field reporting and laboratory testing operations for its future growth and we look forward to helping the firm achieve its business goals.”

About Agile Frameworks

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., Agile Frameworks provides the only industry solution that fully integrates corporate, field, and lab information management activities in one platform across multiple engineering and construction disciplines. Agile offers capital project owners, construction, and engineering consulting firms the industry’s most impactful tools and automated processes to maximize efficiency, growth and profitability.

Learn more about how Agile Frameworks connects the construction network and enables profitable engineering for more than 19,000 monthly subscribers via our cloud based-mobile solution at www.agileframeworks.com

