VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIMO NUTRACEUTICALS INC. (CSE: PRMO) (OTC: BUGVF) (FSE: 8BV) (DEU: 8BV) (MUN: 8BV) (STU: 8BV) ("Primo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of their new e-commerce site that promotes brand awareness and market expansion into the natural health, wellness and hemp nutraceutical market. The newly designed website offers over 25 different products from 6 different brands, with insightful information on the health benefits of each product, FAQs and contact information.



The company possesses proprietary formulas for cannabis edibles, topical, and tinctures with a focus on building a strong presence in the health and wellness and hemp industry with the objective of extracting and selling natural health and wellness products with and without cannabinoids (CBD) in both Canada and the United States. Brands include: PRIMO, Thrive CBD, Beauty Kitchen, Marianna Naturals, Defy and S-CELL.

The website www.primoceuticals.com will begin by offering over 25 different natural health and wellness products ranging from; Hand Sanitizers, CBD Performance drinks, Soap & Body Wash, Body & Skin Care and Hemp/CBD Oils and Gear. The website was developed in conjunction with Beauty Kitchen’s e-commerce platform to provide an easy-to-use online store for the consumer who is interested in purchasing the latest and greatest in the online natural health and wellness CBD related products. Primo has been focused on developing their new corporate and e-commerce site behind the scenes with the hopes of offering a better user experience while anticipating the increase in shareholder value.

Andy Jagpal, President Comments:

“Our website has a clean, modern design that allows visitors to have a very informative experience with our brand as we continue to grow and increase our market presence. I encourage our shareholders to explore the website and to sign up for direct emails about new product offerings. The launch of our consumer website is a great milestone in the company’s history as we begin to offer natural health and wellness products online with and without CBD.”

Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. ("Primo" or the "Company") provides strategic capital to the thriving cannabis cultivation sector through ownership and development of commercial real estate and farm friendly properties. Primo is dedicated to funding the rapid growth in production, processing, retail and branding of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada and the United States. Primo has invested in several brands and is pursuing partnerships with retailers and distribution companies in Canada and the United States. Primo's management is in the process of building a corporate road map to further vertically integrate the Company, specifically by way of “Primo” branded retail outlets - offering "Thrive," "Primo," and a selection of curated partner brands. The Company possesses proprietary formulas for cannabis edibles, topical, and tinctures. Primo is focused on building a strong presence in the hemp industry with the objective of extracting and selling cannabinoids (CBD) products in both Canada and the United States.

For further information, please contact Zoltan, IR Representative at: 604-722-0305, or; info@primoceuticals.com

Shop: www.primoceuticals.com

www.twitter.com/prmonutra

www.thrivecbd.org

www.beautykitchen.net

www.drinkdefy.com

Corporate: www.primonutraceuticals.com



