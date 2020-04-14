DOYLESTOWN, Pa., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kannalife, Inc. (“Kannalife” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: KLFE), a biopharmaceutical medchem company specializing in the research and development of potent novel monotherapeutics, announced today that the studies performed on the Company’s patented compound, Atopidine™, suggest that Atopidine™ has outperformed cannabidiol (CBD) in preventing inflammatory responses relevant to UVB-radiation in one of its studies.



The Company has conducted scientific comparisons that have been made between two substances: cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive component of Cannabis, and Atopidine™, a novel, small molecule that has been shown in pre-clinical testing to have protective and anti-inflammatory properties. The inhibition of release of inflammatory substances from skin cells irradiated with UVB-radiation were used to monitor the comparison of the two substances. Although both compounds were effective in preventing the release of TNF-alpha (TNFα), only Atopidine™ was found to be effective in preventing the release of IL-1-beta (IL-1β) from human epidermal cells. The current experiments suggest that Atopidine™ may be more effective than CBD in preventing inflammatory responses relevant to UVB-radiation.

“We believe our approach to taking the good from CBD and improving on it as a therapeutic is seen in our discovery of novel CBD inspired therapeutic compounds like Atopidine™. Innovation and technology usually improves on nature’s limitations. We believe such is the case with Atopidine™, as a potentially better anti-inflammatory topical solution than CBD,” said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Kannalife.

The market demand for products that defend against harmful UVB and UVA radiation has surged in recent years. Sun care products have moved from solely being intended for skin care to being a multifunctional first line of defense to sun exposure. The global sun care market has witnessed significant growth and is projected to reach $24.9 billion USD by 20241, while the global skin care products market is projected to reach $183.03 billion USD by 2025.2

The Company is hoping to have Atopidine™, also known as Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine (LEA), as a finished product by the end of 2020 for commercial use as an emollient to address a number of skin care and personal care needs.

About Atopidine™

Atopidine™ is a proprietary, investigational, novel, monotherapeutic product for the potential treatment of a range of skin care, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and personal care needs. Atopidine™ has not been reviewed or approved for patient use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other healthcare authority in the world. Its safety and efficacy have not been confirmed by FDA-approved research.

About Kannalife, Inc.

Kannalife, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical medchem company focused on the development of proprietary and patented novel, monotherapeutic molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.

The Company's KLS Family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Kannalife conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Kannalife, Inc., visit www.kannalife.com and visit the Company’s Twitter page at @Kannalife .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release contains statements about expected future events, the Company’s business plan, plan of operations, the viability of the Company’s drug candidates, and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

