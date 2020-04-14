KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The partners of Husch Blackwell have elected Catherine Hanaway to serve as the firm’s next Chairperson, succeeding current Chairman Greg Smith, whose term ends March 31, 2021. Formerly U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri and Speaker of Missouri’s House of Representatives, Hanaway joined Husch Blackwell in 2013 and played a key role in forming—and then leading—the firm’s Government Solutions group. She will be the firm’s first female chair.

After years in firm leadership, first as chief executive officer and later as chairman, Smith will resume full time his legal practice, counseling real estate developers and other related parties in major real estate projects throughout the Midwest.

“Catherine has a proven track record in heading up large, complex organizations,” said Smith. “She is excellent at articulating goals and then executing on them, and I am confident that I am leaving this key position in very capable hands.”

Based in St. Louis, Hanaway has led Husch Blackwell litigation teams on some of the most sensitive and commercially significant matters handled by the firm, including criminal and civil investigations, complex commercial litigation and regulatory enforcement actions. As U.S. Attorney, she supervised more than 4,000 criminal, affirmative and defensive civil cases and personally tried cases to jury verdicts. She also supervised and assisted in the development of cutting-edge theories of criminal prosecution.

“I have long admired the strengths Catherine has exhibited throughout her career—grace under pressure, teamwork, and the ability to block out distractions in order to stay focused on goals,” said Husch Blackwell’s Chief Executive Paul Eberle. “She is eminently qualified and uniquely prepared to serve our law firm as chairperson.”

“It is my great privilege to serve as Husch Blackwell’s next chair,” said Hanaway. “Following on the tremendous work on my predecessor, we will continue to build on the things that have made our law firm successful: a dedication to putting our clients first, to gaining expertise in our industries of focus, and to maintaining a culture of collaboration, inclusion and professional excellence.”

Hanaway is a member of the American Bar Association’s White Collar Section, the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, the National Association of Former United States Attorneys, and the Women’s White Collar Defense Association. She holds a B.A. from Creighton University and received a J.D. from The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law.

