ATLANTA and BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the country, has expanded its delivery partnership with Roadie to include all of its 1,863 U.S. locations now offering same-day delivery – making it the nation’s first major general merchandise retailer to offer same-day delivery from 100% of stores.



The expansion comes three years after Tractor Supply initially launched its partnership with Roadie, the delivery service with the nation’s largest local same-day footprint. Tractor Supply had plans over the coming year to continue to increase the number of stores that offered Roadie as a delivery option. Given the escalation of the global health crisis surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, customers’ demand for delivery services became even more pronounced. Together, Roadie and Tractor Supply worked to accelerate the ramp up of same-day delivery in almost 80% of its stores, or an additional 1,462 locations, in less than three weeks.

Tractor Supply now offers customers the safety and convenience of same-day and next-day delivery on almost the entire inventory from its stores – nearly 15,000 items its customers need to live Life Out Here, including livestock feed, dog food, power tools, tillers, riding lawn mowers, chicken coops and more – without ever having to leave their farm or home.

Founded as a mail-order tractor parts business in 1938, Tractor Supply has grown to become a leading omnichannel retailer nationwide. While most big box retailers focus on customers in major metros, Tractor Supply has been hard at work bringing innovation to America’s heartland. Now, Tractor Supply is taking that commitment a step further, making sure its customers’ needs are met even while they practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“At Tractor Supply, we are committed to being the most dependable supplier of basic maintenance products for farm, ranch and rural customers. Now, more than ever before, our customers are depending on us to get them their essential goods in a timely manner so they can continue to take care of their families, homes, land, pets and animals,” said John Ordus, Executive Vice President, Chief Stores Officer at Tractor Supply. “It is incredibly exciting to be able to offer same-day delivery via Roadie at every Tractor Supply store.”

Because Roadie’s on-the-way crowdsourcing model taps into unused capacity in passenger vehicles already on the road, the company is uniquely positioned to help America’s largest retailers bring same-day delivery to millions of customers nationwide — even in small cities and towns that most retailers struggle to reach. With more than 150,000 verified drivers, Roadie has the largest local same-day delivery footprint in the nation and reaches 89% of all U.S. households.

“Many national retailers struggle to reach rural customers. Everyone wants access to flexible, cost-effective delivery options – not just folks in major cities,” said Marc Gorlin, Founder and CEO of Roadie. “Not only did Tractor Supply need to ramp up service in almost exclusively rural markets, but in this crisis, they needed to do it in a matter of days, not months. Our model gives retailers almost unlimited scalability, whether they sell lawn equipment or llama feed.”

With full integration into Tractor Supply’s ecommerce website and back-office systems, customers receive real-time status updates and can track their deliveries from the store to their door. To schedule a same-day delivery with Roadie, Tractor Supply customers can choose “Same-Day Delivery” at checkout on www.TractorSupply.com or work with an in-store team member to have their in-store purchase delivered.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 33,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 28, 2020, the Company operated 1,863 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, 180 Petsense stores and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

About Roadie

Roadie is the nation's first crowdsourced delivery service that's "on the way." Founded in 2014, Roadie works with consumers, small businesses and corporations across virtually every industry to provide a faster, cheaper, more scalable solution for scheduled, same-day and urgent delivery. With over 150,000 verified drivers, Roadie covers 89% of U.S. households — the largest local same-day delivery footprint in the nation.

Roadie is backed by Warren Stephens of Stephens Inc.; The Home Depot; the UPS Strategic Enterprise Fund; Eric Schmidt’s TomorrowVentures; David Bonderman, founder of TPG Capital; Guggenheim Partners’ Executive Chairman Alan Schwartz; Square Co-founder Jim McKelvey; among others. For more information, visit www.roadie.com .

Tractor Supply Company Contacts:

Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212

Mackenzie Goldman (615) 440-4360

Roadie Contacts:

Jackie Copp (480) 606-8180