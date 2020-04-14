Toronto, ON, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more people turn to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cority Enviance, the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software provider, today announced it is offering a free six-month license of RSIGuard, the leading desktop application for workplace ergonomics, to home-based users. By downloading RSIGuard onto their home computers, remote workers can maintain healthy, productive work habits through behavior-based training, tools, and guidance.

While many organizations ensure good ergonomics for employees in their corporate offices, this often isn’t the case for remote workers, especially given the sudden shift to telecommuting. RSIGuard can help these workers optimize their health and productivity in their new remote working environment.

“Understandably, a lot of people feel stressed out from the mounting pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing,” said Ron Goodman, Office Ergonomics Product Manager, Cority Enviance. “Now more than ever, people need access to resources that can help them maintain their health during these hard times. RSIGuard will help the new remote workforce feel their best in their new environment by influencing better daily habits.”

Used by millions of employees at thousands of organizations, RSIGuard offers users a suite of behavior-based tools that promote healthier behaviors, reduce strain exposure, and analyze users’ work patterns for customized ergonomic recommendations. Among these tools include:

Break timers: Suggest needed breaks based on the user's work patterns and natural rest rather than just time.





User ergonomic training: Teaches users principles of safer computer work through training and behavioral reminders.





Equipment optimization: Helps users correctly position equipment, such as multiple monitors and height-adjustable desks, to stay productive and avoid injuries.





Keyboard controls: Limits user injury risk exposure with single-click keyboard actions, automatic mouse clicking, and work limits.





User insight: Provides analytics to show users how to adjust behaviors to reduce injury risk.



RSIGuard is available for immediate download for Windows and Mac users. To try a free six-month RSIGuard license, visit www.cority.com/home-ergo/.





About Cority Enviance

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS solutions. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority’s team of close to 500 experts serve more than 1200 clients across 30 industries in 100 countries, supporting millions of end users. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance.

