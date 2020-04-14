Kemira Oyj

Press Release

April 14, 2020 at 4 pm (CET+1)

Invitation: Kemira to publish January-March 2020 results on April 28, 2020

Kemira Oyj will publish its January-March 2020 results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).

Webcast for analysts, investors, and media will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, starting at 1.30 pm (11.30 am UK time). At the webcast, Kemira’s President and CEO Jari Rosendal and CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The webcast will be held in English and can be followed at www.kemira.com/company/investors . The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above-mentioned company website.



You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the conference, please call ten minutes before the conference begins:

FI +358 9 8171 0310

SE +46 8 5664 2651

UK +44 333 300 0804

US +1 631 913 1422

Conference id: 37818631#

For more information, please contact





Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709





Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers’ product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com