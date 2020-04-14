Vancouver, BC CANADA, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite, the global leader in social media management is excited to share they were named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Social Marketing Management. Hootsuite was given an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on average within the last 12 months, based on 114 honest and verified reviews on Gartner Peer Insights as of March 20, 2020.



“An obsession for customer success is at the forefront of everything we do at Hootsuite. To us, it is extremely gratifying. We see this as a great honor to be recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Social Marketing Management,” said Ryan Donovan, CTO of Hootsuite. “We are relentless in our dedication to helping our customers leverage social media to become the highest performing digital customer engagement channel."



A reviewer from the services industry said: "With social media, you can easily communicate with your target audience, close them on offers and create a strong brand presence online. We've been able to communicate better with our audience, generate sales and build a strong and reputable presence online with Hootsuite. With Hootsuite, you'll easily schedule posts and keep your brand presence active online, you'll be able to monitor trending topics that matter, collaborate with your content team and measure your social media marketing efforts with its analytics. Using Hootsuite will help you get massive results from social media marketing."



To read more reviews, please visit the Gartner Peer Insights page for Hootsuite.



To download the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Social Marketing Management report visit the Hootsuite landing page.

Disclaimer: Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.



