PLANO, Texas, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS , Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), the leading enabler of the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world, is excited to announce that agile and fast- growing service provider FastFiber Texas, LLC. (“FastFiber”) is bringing leading-edge 10 gigabit per second (10 Gbps) hyper-speed internet services to Houston, Texas. Enabled by the multi- terabit capacity DZS MXK-F Optical Line Terminal (OLT) platform and a world-class ecosystem, FastFiber is changing the competitive landscape in America’s fifth largest metropolitan area, offering services up to 100 times faster than its average competition and reaping the rewards of clear differentiation and significantly better value in the market.



“We are proud to be the first and only service provider offering 10 Gbps symmetrical internet services over fiber in the Houston area to residential as well as business subscribers, and one of only a handful in the entire world,” said Tommy Sammons, president and co-owner of FastFiber. “We knew that 10 gig services were going to be a key component of our value proposition, so we were looking to partner with an equipment provider with a rock-solid XGS-PON and GPON solution to meet our very high service delivery standards. DZS has delivered, allowing us to aggressively deploy our cutting-edge services quickly and cost effectively, while at the same time preparing us for a future that includes supporting virtually any application our customers can throw at us, as well as opportunities for 5G transport and rapid network expansion.”

FastFiber has been working closely with DZS since 2016. In addition to deploying fiber-to-the- home (FTTH) services in residential neighborhoods supporting over 10,000 homes today with unrivalled optical and mesh Wi-Fi enabled services over DZS platforms, FastFiber provides advanced gigabit internet services to the businesses and schools it passes as well. To date, their results have been astounding, with average take rates of nearly 50% in highly competitive markets and a variety of master planned community wins. Next up for the company are the expansion of 10 gig capable FTTH services into two new developments with over 2000 homes between them – Granger Pines by Signorelli Development and Pine Acre Trails by K8H Ventures. With FastFiber’s parent company ICTX-WaveMedia already passing well over one million homes and businesses in the greater Houston area, the opportunities for both FastFiber and DZS are tremendous.

“We are proud to be aligned and closely partnered with agile and innovative fiber-focused service providers like FastFiber,” said Mitch Fleming, DZS SVP of Americas and Global Business Development. “The combination of DZS expertise, leadership, support, and world-class platforms with the drive, business acuity, and vision of FastFiber lays a foundation for success. We look forward to working closely with Tommy and his team as they continue to execute, scale, and deliver the unrivaled services that Texans deserve.”

About DZS

DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global provider of leading-edge access, 5G transport, and enterprise communications platforms that enable the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world. Over 1000 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 115 countries globally rely on DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm them with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience.

With manufacturing based in the USA and Germany, engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, and value-added partners engaged locally, the expertise and resources of DZS are uniquely positioned to bring world-class solutions to service providers, operators, and enterprises who are ready to aggressively deploy next generation technologies, transform their businesses, and compete to win.

