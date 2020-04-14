MONTREAL, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (Montreal, Quebec, April 14, 2020; TSX VENTURE: GER) (“Glen Eagle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Waller to the board of directors of Glen Eagle Resources.



Mr Waller has managed, owned and operated several gold copper mining projects over the years with extensive experience in producing low cost, high output gold and copper concentrate operations internationally. He has chaired, assembled and participated on numerous boards and management teams over his 22 years of assisting public companies throughout his distinguished career.

Mr Waller has also developed a strong network of institutional investors globally with a particular interest for precious metals and near term production projects. His past experience in mining, financing and raising capital for small to mid-cap public companies makes him a welcome addition in helping our management team to reach its long term objectives and aggressively develop its future projects.

