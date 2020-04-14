FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 09th April 2020









2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 69,457,182



































































































































































































4.70362%



(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 69,457,182



































































































































































































4.70362%





(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 2,200 79.86 Purchase 121 79.94 Purchase 7,900 79.19 Purchase 2,249 79.75 Purchase 500 79.75 Purchase 4,400 79.75 Purchase 1,100 79.75 Purchase 3,500 79.75 Purchase 300 79.75 Purchase 600 79.75 Purchase 51,688 79.75 Purchase 4,292 79.75 Purchase 1,856 79.75 Purchase 1,440 79.75 Purchase 500 79.75 Purchase 28,620 79.75 Purchase 34,528 79.75 Purchase 225 79.75 Purchase 1,400 79.76 Purchase 249 79.75 Purchase 1,068 79.75 Purchase 267 79.75 Purchase 564 79.75 Purchase 571 79.75 Sale 600 79.75 Sale 1,000 79.75 Sale 200 79.72 Sale 1,109 78.88 Sale 2,249 79.75 Sale 500 79.75 Sale 1,100 79.75 Sale 200 79.75 Sale 272,034 79.75 Sale 11,286 79.75 Sale 970 79.75

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A



