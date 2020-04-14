BATON ROUGE, La., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), announced today that it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the market closes on May 6, 2020. The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 7, 2020.

To participate on the conference call, please call a few minutes before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (Toll-Free) or (412) 902-1028 (Toll). A replay of the conference call will be available through June 7, 2020. To listen to the replay, use dial-in number (877) 660-6853 (Toll-Free) or (201) 612-7415 (Toll) and enter conference ID # 13702263.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through our website on our Investor Relations section at the following web address: http://investors.amedisys.com .

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,600 hospitals and 67,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. with an executive office in Nashville, Tenn., Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 21,000 employees in 480 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 415,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:

Amedisys, Inc.

Investor Relations

855.259.2046

IR@amedisys.com