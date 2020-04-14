Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
The Company announces:   
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09 April, 2020) of £33.98m. 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09 April, 2020) of £33.98m. 
    
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 09 April 2020  was:   
  Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 61.98p54,830,002 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 59.84p  
Ordinary share price 47.00p  
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (24.17)%  
    
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2019 to 09/04/2020  