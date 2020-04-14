CINCINNATI, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), announced today the launch of several novel recombinant antigens critical for the development of antibody tests for COVID-19.



Since the emergence of COVID-19 outbreaks in January, Meridian has supported molecular diagnostic companies with critical master mixes and enzymes for their COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics tests. To meet the massive need for antibody testing, Meridian has now launched a series of recombinant antigens for high sensitivity and specificity IgG/IgM COVID-19 antibody tests. The quality of the antigen can limit the sensitivity of an antibody test, and Meridian is leveraging its proprietary technology to deliver extremely high-quality antigens made in insect cells. This product line includes the spike glycoprotein (S1, S2, RBD, and NTD) and nucleocapsid protein, which can all be manufactured at commercial scale.

Antibodies are produced over days and weeks after infection with a virus. Antibody tests are important in determining those previously infected with the virus, providing researchers a more accurate measure of how many people had COVID-19 and informing decisions on when to ease social distancing rules and allow return to work.

“Widespread COVID-19 antibody testing is essential to understanding the spread of infection, how long immunity to the virus lasts, and in supporting the development of vaccines. We are pleased to continue the fight against this pandemic with high quality recombinant SARS-CoV-2 antigens in commercial scale to support the immediate demand for COVID-19 antibody testing,” commented Lourdes Weltzien, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Meridian Bioscience – Life Science.

For complete information, please visit meridianlifescience.com or contact: Lourdes.Weltzien@MeridianLifeScience.com

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com .