SJI Announces Change to Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

FOLSOM, NJ, April 14, 2020 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) today announced a format change for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders from in-person to virtual-only.

As SJI responds to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to move the meeting to a virtual format in order to best protect the health and safety of shareholders, employees and their families. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on April 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

To attend the meeting, shareholders will need to visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SJI2020 . Note, to participate shareholders will also need their control number, found on their proxy materials. As described in the proxy materials, all SJI shareholders are entitled to join the meeting and submit questions. Only SJI shareholders as of close of business on February 24, 2020, the record date for the annual meeting, are eligible to vote at the virtual meeting.

For additional information, please refer to the supplemental proxy materials filed today with the SEC.

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas, Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas customers in New Jersey and Maryland. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

