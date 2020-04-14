Washington, D.C., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC is pleased to announce that two Chicagoland counties, Lake County and DuPage County, and the Village of Mundelein, have selected the corporation to provide investments and recordkeeping for their defined contribution 457 retirement plans. Together, the three retirement plans have approximately $250 million in assets and more than 4,500 participants.

“We are very pleased to have been selected by Lake County, DuPage County, and the Village of Mundelein to help their retirement plan participants build retirement security,” said Lynne Ford, CEO and President of ICMA-RC. “For nearly 50 years, we have served those who serve their communities, and we are excited to provide these counties with our high-touch, high-tech model of service excellence.”

The addition of the Chicagoland plans expands ICMA-RC’s presence to more than 725 plans across the state. Together, these plans represent more than $2B in assets and 26,500 participants.

“We look forward to providing exceptional client support, educational resources, and the latest in retirement planning solutions to additional Chicago-area plans,” added Matthew Pruitt, National Vice President, Defined Contribution Markets. “We look forward to helping plan participants achieve their retirement goals.”

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $53 billion in assets under management and administration (as of March 31, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter .

