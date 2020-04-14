SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Containous , the leading cloud-native networking company, today announced that its popular enterprise edge routing solution TraefikEE has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. With this certification, TraefikEE joins the Red Hat software certified partner ecosystem and is readily available through Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform .



Modern enterprises are turning to containerized environments to gain agility in the development of their applications. But this paradigm introduces complexity around networking that developers now need to mitigate through the use of many discrete tools that cannot be integrated easily or efficiently. Through its centralized and automated platform, TraefikEE brings operational efficiency, high availability, increased delivery speed at scale in dynamic container ecosystems, and centralized tooling for even the largest enterprise architectures. Now independent software vendors (ISVs) and Red Hat OpenShift customers can simplify the deployment, management, and scaling of applications through TraefikEE’s popular edge routing technology. The TraefikEE Operator is built on top of Traefik – the open source solution that is one of GitHub’s top-ten most popular projects, with more than 1.5 billion downloads.

Red Hat OpenShift is an enterprise Kubernetes application platform trusted by more than 1500 organizations to power cloud-native deployments across the hybrid cloud. Operators are a key component to the Red Hat OpenShift ecosystem, providing “as-a-service” automation at every level of the stack. Red Hat OpenShift uses the power of Operators to run the entire platform in an autonomous fashion while exposing configuration natively through Kubernetes objects, allowing for quicker installation and more frequent updates. In addition to the automation advantages of Operators for managing the platform, Red Hat OpenShift makes it easier to find, install and manage Operators running on clusters.

“Providing the TraefikEE Operator to the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform enables many more enterprises to simplify otherwise complex networking,” said Gérald Croës, VP Engineering, Containous. “Businesses are looking for easy and centralized ways to deploy and manage their applications. TraefikEE provides peace of mind when running critical applications in production, without requiring any compromise on security or capacity to scale deployments. This is a modern reverse proxy built for the cloud, and we’re thrilled to earn certification and make our TraefikEE Operator part of the Red Hat OpenShift world.”

“As a Red Hat-certified Operator for Red Hat OpenShift, the TraefikEE Operator from Containous is now part of the Red Hat Partner Connect ecosystem, providing broader choice to our customers and ISVs,” said Julio Tapia, senior director, Cloud Platforms ecosystem, Red Hat. “Kubernetes Operators help encode the human operational logic normally required to manage services running as a Kubernetes-native application and aim to make day-to-day operations easier. By providing its Operator on Red Hat OpenShift, Containous’ TraefikEE users can begin experiencing the next level of benefits from a Kubernetes-native infrastructure, with services designed to ‘just work’ across the cloud where Kubernetes runs.”

TraefikEE supports clustered deployments to increase security and scalability, and the TraefikEE Operator allows businesses to develop and deliver microservices applications more quickly and seamlessly. TraefikEE runs in parallel with pre-installed routers and offers essential enterprise features including cluster mode, TLS certificate management, and high availability. The TraefikEE Operator is now available in the Red Hat Container Catalog and via OperatorHub .

