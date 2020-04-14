Lindsay, Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holsag, a manufacturer of fine wood and faux wood chairs, has launched a new website with updated products and features, holsag.com. The company has served the senior living and hospitality markets for more than 20 years. Holsag takes great pride in using sustainably sourced wood for chairs crafted in North America. The company became a MITY Inc. product brand in January of 2017.

“I am super excited about the launch of the new website,” said Wayne Cockburn, director of sales for Holsag. “I have been with the company for 10 years, and I think this is the best online resource we have had. There are some great sort and search features, some great photography, and it’s easy to navigate. I think it will serve our customers well!”

The website includes information about updates to current product lines as well as new chair designs. Customers will also find tools to help them select fabrics and finish options virtually. In addition, the collection of installation shots sorted by market will help customers find chairs that will best fit their needs.

“Our team can’t wait to see the results,” said Cody Sparks, director of web development for Holsag marketing. “We wanted to bring a better experience to our users with features like search filtering, an installation gallery, fabric center, and geo-tracking. With a modern and user-friendly design and cross-compatible interface, it will be a great resource for our industry.”

Learn more at holsag.com.

###

About Holsag

Holsag is committed to delivering solid wood chairs manufactured in Lindsay, Ontario with fine European Beech hardwood that is sustainably sourced from forests in Europe. The company uses only the best materials for chairs crafted to serve customers in senior living, hospitality and education. The collection of faux wood chairs is manufactured to serve the healthcare, hospitality, and senior living markets. Holsag joined parent company, MITY Incorporated, in January of 2017.

Other MITY product brands include MityLite®, Bertolini®, XpressPort®, and BRODA®. Visit mityinc.com for details.

Amanda Caraway Holsag 619-850-3955 amanda.caraway@mityinc.com