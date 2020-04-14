Los Angeles, CA, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that its operating subsidiary 1oneninety5, LLC, has completed filming its new full-length feature film “Survival” and is currently in negotiations with major online distributors re: its upcoming release. The film has been created specifically to appeal to viewers of online streaming networks like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and others.



“Survival” is being brought to the screen by HQGE and 1oneninety5 President Leah Daniels-Butler and her husband, Henry Butler, each of whom has more than 20 years’ experience and strong ties in the entertainment industry. Ms. Daniels-Butler commented, “This is the first feature film that Henry and I have produced together, and we believe it is ideally situated for today’s audience. With movie theaters shuttered worldwide and thousands of actors currently out of work due to the covid-19 outbreak, mainstream streaming services like HBO Now and Netflix and specialized services with more targeted distributors alike are all scrambling to secure new-high-quality content. We are in discussions with several of these companies and are looking forward to making a final announcement very soon.”

“Survival” is a tense police action drama dealing with an array of issues taken from today’s news headlines, including love, betrayal, crime, family relationships and social conflict. It is directed by Damon Jamal and includes a top-notch cast including Elise Neal, Dylan McNamara, Demetrius Grosse, Miguel Nunez, Jr., Natalia Castellanos and Karl T. Wright. The film is in its final editing stage of post-production and will be ready for distribution as needed. Mr. Butler added, “We are very proud of this film. It provides timely insights while capturing the pulse of what is happening in America today. We believe it will be very well received in the current marketplace.”

Dani Gallardo, CEO of HQGE, added, “This is another huge step forward for our company and one that will launch a series of related events and partnerships. We have many exciting developments in process that we will be releasing to the public very soon, and we encourage all our shareholders and friends of our company to stay tuned for future announcements and to follow us on our company Twitter account at @hqge8”.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION, INC. and 1ONENINETY5, LLC

1oneninety5, LLC, a fully owned subsidiary of HQ Global Education, Inc., is a full-service film and TV production company and content aggregator with more than twenty years’ experience working with films of all budgets and sizes. 1oneninety5’s talented team of producers brings a unique perspective to the film and television markets covering a wide range of projects, including those with a special focus on human relationships, diversity and overcoming the obstacles to effective communication and understanding. 1oneninety5 offers a wide array of resources that allows the company to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of script development, from concept, writing and editing through casting, filming and the delivery of finished concept.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://1oneninety5.com.

