DUBUQUE, Iowa, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) and its 11 member banks announced contributions totaling $1.2 million to support nonprofit organizations in our communities that are leading the response to challenges created by COVID-19.



“We are honored to provide support to the organizations that serve our communities,” said Bruce K. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am grateful for these groups and their work to address the challenges so many are experiencing in the wake of COVID-19.”

Heartland and its member banks are contributing to nonprofit organizations across the 12 states where we live and work. These nonprofits are primarily focused on providing basic needs such as food and housing, child care and youth activities, and supporting health personnel, first responders and their families.

“Many people, businesses and communities need additional resources and financial help,” said Lee. “We are donating funds to some of the organizations that are working directly with those affected by COVID-19. We need to work together to address the impacts of this pandemic.”

Throughout the year, nonprofits in our communities count on Heartland and its member banks for financial support as well as our time and talents. Employees are provided with one full paid day every year to volunteer for community service. In 2019, our employees volunteered a total of 31,000 hours of service and we donated $2.3 million in contributions and sponsorships.

Heartland and its member banks are proud to make contributions to the following organizations:

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. and Dubuque Bank & Trust

Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque

Arizona Bank & Trust

Goodwill

The Society of St. Vincent De Paul

Bank of Blue Valley

Advent Health Foundation

Harvesters Community Food Network

Greater Kansas City Community Foundation – Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund

Northeast Kansas Fire and EMS Departments

Citywide Banks

Denver Health Foundation – COVID-19 Urgent Response Fund

Denver Small Business Relief Fund

Food Bank of the Rockies

FirstBank & Trust

The Community Foundation of West Texas and Lubbock Area United Way – South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund

Kiwanis Club of Colorado City – Corona Provisions Fund

Lynn County Volunteer Fire Departments

Open Door Fund

Snyder Resource Center

YWCA of Lubbock

Illinois Bank & Trust

Galena Art and Recreation Center

The YMCA of Rock River Valley – COVID-19 Emergency Childcare

Minnesota Bank & Trust

Minnesota Council on Foundations – Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for Coronavirus

Second Harvest Heartland

Treehouse

YMCA Twin Cities – Y Community Response Fund

New Mexico Bank & Trust

Albuquerque Community Foundation/United Way of Central New Mexico – Emergency Action Fund

Santa Fe Community Foundation – COVID-19 Response Fund

United Way of Eastern New Mexico

United Way of Santa Fe County – COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

YMCA of Central New Mexico

Premier Valley Bank

Cornerstone Community Care

Fresno Police Chaplaincy

The Fresno Rescue Mission

Give Help Now– Fresno County Fundraising Campaign

Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation

Rocky Mountain Bank

Billings Food Bank

Family Promise of Gallatin Valley

Flathead Food Bank

Human Resource Development Council – HRDC

Wisconsin Bank & Trust

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County – Dane County Covid-19 Emergency Fund

Greater Green Bay Community Foundation – Emergency Response Fund

Greater Milwaukee Foundation – MKE Responds Fund

Green County Emergency Medical Service

Sheboygan County Food Bank – Sheboygan County Hunger Relief Food Fund

University of Wisconsin Platteville – Pioneers Helping Pioneers Fund

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.2 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 114 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland’s management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed in the risk factors included in Heartland’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, include, among others: (i) the strength of the local and national economy; (ii) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war, (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) the loss of key executives or employees; (viii) changes in consumer spending; (ix) unexpected results of acquisitions; (x) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; and (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices. All statements in this release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.