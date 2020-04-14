DUBUQUE, Iowa, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) and its 11 member banks announced contributions totaling $1.2 million to support nonprofit organizations in our communities that are leading the response to challenges created by COVID-19.
“We are honored to provide support to the organizations that serve our communities,” said Bruce K. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am grateful for these groups and their work to address the challenges so many are experiencing in the wake of COVID-19.”
Heartland and its member banks are contributing to nonprofit organizations across the 12 states where we live and work. These nonprofits are primarily focused on providing basic needs such as food and housing, child care and youth activities, and supporting health personnel, first responders and their families.
“Many people, businesses and communities need additional resources and financial help,” said Lee. “We are donating funds to some of the organizations that are working directly with those affected by COVID-19. We need to work together to address the impacts of this pandemic.”
Throughout the year, nonprofits in our communities count on Heartland and its member banks for financial support as well as our time and talents. Employees are provided with one full paid day every year to volunteer for community service. In 2019, our employees volunteered a total of 31,000 hours of service and we donated $2.3 million in contributions and sponsorships.
Heartland and its member banks are proud to make contributions to the following organizations:
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. and Dubuque Bank & Trust
Arizona Bank & Trust
Bank of Blue Valley
Citywide Banks
FirstBank & Trust
Illinois Bank & Trust
Minnesota Bank & Trust
New Mexico Bank & Trust
Premier Valley Bank
Rocky Mountain Bank
Wisconsin Bank & Trust
About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.2 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 114 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland’s management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed in the risk factors included in Heartland’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, include, among others: (i) the strength of the local and national economy; (ii) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war, (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) the loss of key executives or employees; (viii) changes in consumer spending; (ix) unexpected results of acquisitions; (x) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; and (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices. All statements in this release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
|CONTACT:
Ryan Lund
VP, Director of Corporate Communications
952-746-0439
rlund@htlf.com
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Dubuque, Iowa, UNITED STATES
5537.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: