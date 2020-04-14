Press release 2020-04-14
ArcAroma launches #WeAreArcAroma – a series of interviews with the co-workers here at ArcAroma.
“A privilege we have at the headquarters in Lund is a high concentration of exceptional skills and specialists with deep knowledge in various fields related to our technology. Of course – we want to share this knowledge with the world and what better time to do this then now”, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.
First out - We're happy to introduce Ivo Achu Nges, Ph.D. in bio and food technology and Bioprocess Engineer at ArcAroma.
Here are his thoughts on the future of the food industry and his role at the company. Watch the video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGmI2DvqYXc&feature=youtu.be
For more information, please contact:
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 – 86 81 78
Johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com
About ArcAroma AB (publ)
ArcAroma has developed a way to control and apply electrical pulses to optimize a variety of biological processes. The CEPT® platform, which is a generator combined with treatment chamber, uses the technology of Food Extraction, Extended Shelf Life, Sewage Sludge Treatment and Biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that blow the cell membrane and kill unwanted microorganisms. Efficiency of olive oil extraction, juice extraction, extended shelf life of cold pressed fresh juices, biogas production and the introduction of new raw materials that can´t be used today are in focus. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Lund, with offices in Athens & Shanghai, and has received various awards and support from, among others, Vinnova and the Swedish Energy Agency.
Arc Aroma´s shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank AB is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.se.
www.arcaroma.com
ArcAroma AB
Lund, SWEDEN