Press release 2020-04-14

ArcAroma launches #WeAreArcAroma – a series of interviews with the co-workers here at ArcAroma.



“A privilege we have at the headquarters in Lund is a high concentration of exceptional skills and specialists with deep knowledge in various fields related to our technology. Of course – we want to share this knowledge with the world and what better time to do this then now”, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

First out - We're happy to introduce Ivo Achu Nges, Ph.D. in bio and food technology and Bioprocess Engineer at ArcAroma.

Here are his thoughts on the future of the food industry and his role at the company. Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGmI2DvqYXc&feature=youtu.be

