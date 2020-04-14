Acumen Research and Consulting, Latest Published Report on “Folding Boxboard Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth, Consumption and Forecast, 2020 to 2027”



LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global folding boxboard market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 15 Bn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The worldwide market for folding box boards is driven by increasing demand from various industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food & drink etc. In addition, continuous use of liquid packaging and food services fuels global market growth. Moreover, demand from food stores, fast food shops and cafes, the industry are expanding tremendously.

Regional Outlook

North America held significant market share in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a good CAGR amid the projected time frame. The use of plastics was forbidden by countries such as France, Germany and many other EU nations. This aspect generates competition during the forecast timeframe for the market of folding boxboard. These are commonly used in most supermarket products packaging and are available in different thicknesses, based on the nature of the package. The folding boxboard are used in the cosmetics, food & drink, medicinal & pharmacy sectors and frozen food industry. In comparison, the print accuracy of the folding boxes is higher than the corrugated print boxes, and their lightweight makes them ideal for small product packaging. Folding boxboards should be handled according to a particular design standard, such as foiling, laminating and matt or gloss polishing. The increased demand for food & drinks, pharmaceutics, cosmetics, etc. from different industries is projected to stimulate the future growth of the global folding board industry. Besides, owing of their population and increased disposable income, the folding boxboard market has become increasingly relevant in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific region. In addition to this, environmental conservation is becoming more conscious and as a result, consumers prefer environmentally friendly packaging solutions which contribute to the growth of the folding boxboard market.

Latin America held considerable market share in the global market and anticipated to grow a a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

About the Market

Folding boxboard is a small density material that is highly rigid and mechanically generated. This sheet of mechanical pulp is sandwiched from top to bottom, instead of chemical pulp. The top layer of the folding box is normally bleached and sometimes pigmented. Folding boxboards are used in various purposes, such as chilled, frozen and other food packaging, and are often used in wellness products and cosmetics packaging. Their cost-effectiveness, sturdy structure, durability, lightweight etc. have gained attention over the past few decades. Folding boxboard products have the best quality value, product performance and reliability in the manufacturing and packaging process. The board is incredibly smooth and compliant with the FBB, and can be of benefit when coated with warm or cold foil. It is crucial to consider. The accuracy of the stock caliper will greatly minimize the readiness and the set-up times. It will also help to boot, theoretically decrease developer preparation and deployment times again. The quality of the board can also help to lengthen the film's life, save costs and gain efficiency.

Key Players & Strategies

Participants include major global players such as Mayr-Melnhof Karton, Mondi Group, International Paper Company, Leanpack, CartonHub, ITC Limited, Metsa Board Group, Antalis International, Box-Board Products, Hangzhou Gerson Paper, Shandong Bohui Paper Industrial Company, Stora Enso, Nippon Paper Industries, Iggesund Paperboard, JK Paper Ltd., SAPPI Limited, Hongkong Eastern Dragon Group, Kotkamills Oy, and Beloit Box Board and Others.

In 2016 Metsa Board, a Finnish paper firm, extended its Husum board and its pulp mill in Sweden with the introduction of a new production line for folding boxboards. The line opened in April 2016 and development & service is expected to be finished by the end of 2017.

Increased demand for environmentally-friendly goods and low prices fuel competition amongst different industry players. Innovation and product growth are the secret to sustaining market curiosity in a highly diverse business environment.

