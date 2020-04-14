SEATTLE, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical power supply devices refer to power supplies, either electronic or electric, which are used in a plethora of medical applications namely patient monitors, blood analyzers, MRI, X-ray scanners, dental equipment, and robotic surgical devices. Specification and selection of power supplies for medical applications by healthcare institutions is a task, which is required to be executed efficiently. This is typically due to constant changes in safety and environmental standards for medical equipment.
The global medical power supply devices market was accounted for US$ 1,408.4 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and expected to reach 2,015.3 Mn by 2027.
Market Drivers
Market Opportunities
Increase in healthcare expenditure in emerging economies is expected to pose major growth opportunities for OEMs of medical devices in the near future. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, healthcare IT expenditure in India is estimated to reach US$ 195.7 Bn in 2018 from US$ 96.5 Bn in 2013. Spending on hardware devices and equipment in 2018 is expected to account for over 79% revenue share and spending on services and software is expected to account for 21% share in 2018.
In 2012, a co-operation agreement was signed between 10 South East Asian countries to standardize medical device registration, which will enable foreign manufacturers of medical devices to market their products easily in ASEAN member countries. This, in turn, has resulted in increased momentum for foreign medical device manufacturers to explore untapped markets, thereby increasing their revenue potential.
Key Takeaways
Competitive Section
Major companies involved in the global medical power supply devices market include Delta Electronics, Inc., Astrodyne TDI, Excelsys Technology, SL Power Electronics, FRIWO Geratebau GmbH, Powerbox International AB, ICCNexergy, TDK Lambda Corporation, GlobTek, Inc., and Artesyn Embedded Technologies (Emerson Network Power).
Market Segmentation:
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
