OTTAWA, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Survey data from the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) offers new insight into how technology and internet use has changed in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Widespread school closures, social distancing, and work from home has significantly shifted how Canadians are using the internet to learn, work, and stay connected with friends and family.
The findings suggest that the number of Canadians working from home has skyrocketed, and that many are experiencing slower internet speeds as video streaming and video and teleconferencing are on the rise.
Key Findings
Mobile and Home Internet Use:
Working From Home:
Entertainment and Staying Connected with Family and Friends
Online Shopping:
Executive Quote
"COVID-19 has changed everything. It feels like overnight the entire country had to move their work, schooling, and social calendar online. Over the past few weeks, the power of the internet to connect us has never been more clear, nor more important. The data shows how the country is coping with our massive shift online. There are struggles as Canadians discover that working from home isn't without its pitfalls, but we are also seeing families and friends playing games, hosting video conference parties and connecting online like never before. As Canadians do their part to fight this virus, we hope this data helps shine a light on what folks are doing online during this very unusual time in our country's history."
-David Fowler, vice-president, marketing and communications, Canadian Internet Registration Authority
About This Survey
An online panel methodology was used to survey a total of n=1,200 Canadian internet users (18-79 years of age) between the dates of April 3 - 7, 2020. The total sample is proportionate to population by gender, age and province. Research was performed for CIRA by The Strategic Counsel.
