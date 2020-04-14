April 14, 2020

Announcement no. 9

BioPorto A/S - Annual General Meeting

Today, BioPorto A/S held its Annual General Meeting during which the report on the Company’s activities was reviewed and the 2019 Annual Report was adopted. The proposed profit/loss allocation was also adopted and discharge of liability was granted to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management. Finally, the remuneration for the Board of Directors was approved.

Thomas Magnussen, Torben A. Nielsen, Kirsten Aarup Drejer, Christopher Lindop and Michael S. Singer were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Thomas Magnussen as its Chairman and Torben A. Nielsen as its Vice Chairman.

The proposals from the Board of Directors under item 6 of the agenda were all adopted, and included: a) Amending the Articles of Association regarding shareholders’ notification of attendance for a general meeting, b) Amending the standard agenda for the Annual General Meeting in Article 8 in the Articles of Association, c) Renewing the authorization to issue warrants for up to DKK 2,500,000 following decision by the Board of Directors to amend its original proposal of up to DKK 6,600,000 shares, d) Approving the Company’s revised Remuneration Policy and e) Authorization to the Chairman of the general meeting.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the Company’s auditor.

Hellerup, April 14, 2020

BioPorto A/S

The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO

Ole Larsen, CFO

Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

Attachment