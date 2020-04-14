USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT APR-16-2020

Transaction Type:                                       Reverse Transaction

Operation Type:                                          Liquidity Providing

Tender date:                                               APR-16-2020

Time for submission of bids:                      14.00-14.30 (CEST)

Settlement date:                                         APR-20-2020

Maturity Date:                                             JUL-13-2020

Duration:                                                     84 days

Offered volume:                                          10.0 bln

Min bid amount:                                          100 mln

Maximum bid amount:                                 4.0 bln

Max number of bids                                    10

Lowest Interest Supplement                       0.25 percentage points

Min bid rate:                                                t.b.a.