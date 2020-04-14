USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT APR-16-2020
Transaction Type: Reverse Transaction
Operation Type: Liquidity Providing
Tender date: APR-16-2020
Time for submission of bids: 14.00-14.30 (CEST)
Settlement date: APR-20-2020
Maturity Date: JUL-13-2020
Duration: 84 days
Offered volume: 10.0 bln
Min bid amount: 100 mln
Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bln
Max number of bids 10
Lowest Interest Supplement 0.25 percentage points
Min bid rate: t.b.a.
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
