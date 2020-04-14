New York, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "B2B Travel Market Research Report by Product , by Application - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881703/?utm_source=GNW



The Global B2B Travel Market is expected to grow from USD 19,250.20 Million in 2019 to USD 39,758.57 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.84%.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the B2B Travel to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The Events is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Product, the B2B Travel Market is studied across Conferences, Events, Groups, and Meetings. The Groups commanded the largest size in the B2B Travel Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Events is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Hotel Accommodation Booking is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Application, the B2B Travel Market is studied across Hotel Accommodation Booking, Itinerary plan & Activities, and Transportation. The Transportation commanded the largest size in the B2B Travel Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Hotel Accommodation Booking is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Geography, the B2B Travel Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region is studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region is studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest size in the B2B Travel Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global B2B Travel Market including Alternative Airlines Ltd, B2B Travel Agency India Pvt ltd, Bedsonline, Bookingee.com, BookRes Company, Emerging Travel Group, Expedia Group Inc., GRNconnect, Hotelbeds, Lemax Ltd, Mystifly, Oravel Stays Private Limited, Sabre Corporation, TBO Group, Tour Partner Group, TourConnect, Travala.com, Travelstart Kenya, Trip.com Group Limited, Via.com, Webbeds, and Xinxin Tourism.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the B2B Travel Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global B2B Travel Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and their impact analysis shaping the Global B2B Travel Market during the forecast period?

3. What is the competitive position if vendors in the Global B2B Travel Market?

4. How Porters Five Forces define the Global B2B Travel Market landscape?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global B2B Travel Market?

6. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global B2B Travel Market?

7. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global B2B Travel Market?

8. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global B2B Travel Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881703/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001