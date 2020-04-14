STAMFORD, Conn., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the providers whose examples of digital transformation will be published in its forthcoming book, Scaling Digital: 25 Stories of Innovation, due out in June.

The third annual edition of the ISG digital case study e-book will be published by ISG Research and will feature the top 25 case studies of impactful and innovative digital transformations from the past year, as chosen by an expert ISG digital research review committee, from submissions received from technology and service providers worldwide.

ISG evaluated each case study by interviewing the customers involved, assessing the impact of each transformation on the customer’s business and indexing the evaluation criteria to determine the top 25 case studies. The service providers recognized in these case studies are (in alphabetical order): Birlasoft; Claranet; Cybage; Datamatics; DXC Technology; EXL Services; Happiest Minds; Hexaware; Infosys; Kore.ai; L&T Infotech; Microland; Mindtree; Pactera; Sitel; Stefanini; Sutherland; TechMahindra; ThoughtWorks; UST Global; Yash Technologies, and Zensar.

Three service providers— Happiest Minds, Sutherland and Zensar—will be recognized with two case studies each. The 25 case studies include digital transformation projects that have enhanced customer experience, profitability, performance and integration for insurance companies, airlines, banks, advertising agencies, electric utilities, manufacturers, media conglomerates, municipalities, online retailers, schools and telecommunications providers worldwide.

“We received many submissions of powerful partnerships, new and exciting ways of working and transformative results for providers and enterprises,” said Paul Gottsegen, partner and president, ISG Research and Client Experience. “In light of the challenges created by the global coronavirus pandemic, these examples will be even more informative for enterprises and providers, as businesses worldwide put a renewed emphasis on smart, cost-effective, growth-oriented and transformative technology investments.”

Gottsegen noted that ISG obtained direct customer feedback to verify each provider’s claims, in addition to evaluating each case study on the basis of the following criteria:

Uniqueness: The provider’s ability to help its clients think beyond the obvious in digital transformation and design the abstract.

Complexity: Obtaining success while driving the design and delivery of complex digital solutions.

Impact: The net business impact the transformation delivered to the end client.

Commitment to Client Success: The provider’s commitment and confidence in the success of its clients, as demonstrated through flexibility, collaboration, investments and commercial innovations.

Scaling Digital: 25 Stories of Innovation will be published as an e-book and in PDF. For more information and to obtain a copy, contact ISG.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com