Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the “Company”) on 25 March 2020 regarding the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM Notice”) taking place on 15 April 2020.

As set out in the EGM Notice and due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Company has offered an electronic solution whereby the shareholders can participate electronically and follow the EGM through a live audiocast, submit questions in writing during the EGM and exercise voting rights through the electronic system. Information about how to attend electronically is set out in an attachment to the EGM Notice.

In regard to the restrictions and recommendations imposed by Norwegian authorities in connection with Covid-19, hereunder the advice from Oslo municipality that public gatherings should be limited to no more than 5 persons, all shareholders that wish to attend the EGM are kindly urged to choose to participate through the electronic solution, as opposed to attending the meeting in person.

The Company will in all respects observe the restrictions and advice from Norwegian authorities in connection with Covid-19 and take the necessary or appropriate measures at the EGM to ensure such compliance.

