SAN FRANCISCO and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soul Machines – a leading innovator in the field of AI – is enlisting their technology to assist in the dissemination of information in times of public crisis, starting in New Zealand for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Bella, the Digital Helper, aims to show how she can assist in New Zealand’s robust response to the ongoing public health crisis by providing a new, interactive channel to help the public receive easily digestible, up-to-the-moment information in a manner that frees up important resources for other relief efforts. As a company founded in New Zealand, Soul Machines designed Bella to be distinctively Kiwi, with an understanding and sensibility of the questions specific to the population.

More than a standalone effort, Bella represents a reimagining of how technology and AI can serve as a robust and efficient crisis communications platform. Soul Machines is committed to a continued exploration of this mission on a global scale.

Powered by the world’s first autonomous animation platform, Bella is a friendly and engaging digital helper available to answer questions based on data from a wide variety of sources. As New Zealand progresses to a phase of gradually reopening society, Bella could provide even more assistance, helping citizens to navigate the changing measures designed to contain and prevent the spread of the virus and restart industries and the economy. She can be updated daily to be able to provide the most accurate information in quickly changing times.

Digital Helpers like Bella are already deployed with many of Soul Machines' clients helping them to remain in personal contact with their staff and customers in different industries and different parts of the world.

“When we started Soul Machines, creating engaging, personable digital helpers was an aspiration,” said co-founder and chief business officer Greg Cross. “Now, we are pleased to be able to reimagine how the massive challenge of communication in a crisis could be done in the future – from earthquakes to bushfires and humanitarian events.”

As a digital helper, Bella is infinitely scalable, available 24/7 with no wait times as a simple video stream from the cloud to any mobile or device – alleviating an overwhelming demand to field questions and calls that are inundating existing agencies and service centers. This frees up critical people resources to focus on the most difficult and challenging cases. She is an economical and user-friendly solution to an overwhelming demand for clear, concise information.

Please say hi to Bella here .

ABOUT SOUL MACHINES™

Soul Machines is a global pioneer in artificial general intelligence (AGI) dedicated to delivering the full capabilities and goodness of human and machine collaboration in a responsive, relatable and unprecedented way. Composed of some of the world’s best AI researchers, neuroscientists, psychologists and innovative thinkers the company’s unparalleled autonomous animation – featuring its patented Digital Brain – brings technology to life by creating dynamically interactive and emotionally responsive Digital People with personality and character that allow machines to talk to us face-to-face. Soul Machines™ has deployed the world’s first Digital People with some of the biggest corporate brands in the world in Financial Services, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Entertainment, and Education industries. Soul Machines currently has over 120 employees with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, London, Tokyo, Melbourne and Auckland. For more about Soul Machines™, visit www.soulmachines.com .