HOUSTON, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raptor Technologies , the nation’s leading provider of integrated school safety technologies for K-12 schools, is offering complimentary access to its Emergency Management software to schools nationwide now through the end of the school year to expedite and electronically log meal, device and homework distribution to students during COVID-19 school closures. Schools and districts can submit requests now to receive the Raptor software at no charge by emailing info@raptortech.com .

Originally created to help districts prepare for, respond to and recover from an emergency (e.g., drill management, active incident management and parent-student reunification), the Raptor Emergency Management system is now being used by schools to efficiently manage and track meal, device and homework distribution during extended school closures. This technology works seamlessly with the " I Love U Guys " Foundation's recently launched Standard Distribution Method: a COVID-19 program providing guidance on safe and orderly distribution of food and learning materials.

Raptor Reunification® – part of the integrated Emergency Management system – was originally designed to manage the reunification process and verify that a student was reunified with an approved guardian after an incident. In this case, the student is being “reunified” with a meal, device or homework, instead of with a guardian. This software syncs with school information systems and allows for contact-less retrieval and a full record of resource distribution.

“We know district administrators are working tirelessly to support their communities right now and Raptor Technologies software can be tremendously helpful as they manage and track resource distribution during COVID-19 school closures. As a committed ally to those responsible for protecting the well-being of others, Raptor is here to support school and district leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Eileen Shihadeh, Raptor Technologies chief marketing officer. “Using the software is proven to be up to four times faster than paper-and-pencil methods, so we’re confident this will help schools save valuable time and provide full accountability and digital records of these resource distributions.”

Set up, training and customer support is included at no charge as well. Setup is quick and can be done online or via phone.

Raptor Technologies is the nation’s leading provider of integrated school safety technologies for K-12 schools across the United States. Founded in 2002, Raptor developed the first web-based visitor management system designed for schools. The Raptor® system is currently being used to screen school visitors and staff for COVID-19 exposure and track staff hours spent on food and homework packet distribution for FEMA reporting needs. Additionally, The Raptor® system monitors visitors, contractors, and volunteers who enter a building and provides instant screening for sex offender status and custody orders. The system has flagged more than 50,000 registered sex offenders attempting to enter K-12 schools. In fall of 2017, the company unveiled Raptor® Emergency Management, a system that helps schools prepare for, respond to, and recover from an emergency with drill management, active incident management, and parent-student reunification. It also provides real-time reporting dashboards that allow administrators the ability to track the status and location of every individual in the event of an emergency. In 2019, over 32,000 schools across the nation trust Raptor to help protect their schools. For more information, visit www.raptortech.com

