BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) outlining certain features thought to expand the clinical applications of BriaCell’s genetically engineered whole-cell immunotherapies to those of infectious diseases including the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The patent application, entitled “INDUCING IMMUNE RESPONSES BY TRANSFORMING CANCER CELLS INTO ANTIGEN-PRESENTING CELLS”, is based on molecular analyses of the Company’s lead anti-tumor product candidate.

Antigen-presenting cells are the cells that typically start immune responses. BriaCell’s whole-cell immunotherapies are designed to stimulate the immune system to recognize and destroy the patient’s tumors by acting as antigen-presenting cells that turn on cancer cell-recognizing immune cells from the patient. The new patent application by BriaCell scientists expands on this paradigm by proposing additional cellular therapeutics designed to activate immune cells recognizing SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus causing COVID-19) antigens.

The patent application seeks protection for, among others, new whole-cell therapeutics and methods for their use.

The Company cautions that COVID-19 vaccine development is still under early-stage research and development and is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to prevent or eliminate the COVID-19 virus at this time.

About Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Coronavirus Disease 2019, abbreviated as COVID-19, refers to a new disease, caused by a novel (or new) coronavirus that has not previously been seen in humans. The novel coronavirus is also called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2; previously known as 2019-nCoV). The clinical spectrum of SARS-CoV-2 infection appears to be wide, ranging from asymptomatic infection, and mild upper respiratory tract illness to severe viral pneumonia with respiratory failure and even death, with many patients being hospitalized with pneumonia.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation (also known as "forward-looking statements") which are subject to known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com .

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, BriaCell’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Such forward-looking statements reflect BriaCell's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what BriaCell believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

